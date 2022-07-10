South Africa shooting in Soweto tavern kills 14
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Jul 2022 02:44 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jul 2022 02:44 PM BdST
Gunmen opened fire on people sitting in a tavern in South Africa's biggest township of Soweto in the early hours of Sunday, killing 14 and wounding another nine, police said.
Police said in a statement that shortly after midnight, "a group of men armed with rifles and 9mm pistols entered the tavern and started shooting randomly at the patrons who were sitting inside."
Police said a hunt was on to find the perpetrators.
