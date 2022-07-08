Suspected Islamists kill at least a dozen patients in east Congo clinic
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Jul 2022 03:05 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jul 2022 03:05 PM BdST
Assailants killed at least a dozen patients in an attack on a clinic in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo overnight, two witnesses said on Friday, blaming the raid on Islamist fighters allied to the Islamic State group.
Insurgents believed to be from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a Ugandan armed group that has operated in the dense forests of eastern Congo for decades, attacked a church clinic at around 10.00 pm on Thursday night, the witnesses said.
An army spokesman confirmed the attack in the town of Lume in North Kivu province, but did not say how many people died.
A witness said there were seven dead, while a nurse at the hospital said the provisional toll was 13 and many were still missing.
"In the hospital ward there were four patients who all burned to death, in the pediatric unit all the mattresses are burned and in the side wards we just collected nine bodies," said Kule Mwenge Salomon, a nurse at Lume health centre.
Kakule Vikere Lem was feeding his father at the clinic when he saw a column of people with torches approaching the town, around 40km (25 miles) south-east of the city of Beni.
"I fled, thinking that they would spare the hospital, but unfortunately they burned my father in the hospital," Vikere said.
Uganda has sent at least 1,700 troops to neighbouring Congo to help fight the ADF after accusing the group of responsibility for a string of bombings in Kampala last year.
The ADF killed more than 1,300 people in the last year, mostly in night-time attacks on remote villages, UN experts said.
- Villagers 'massacred' in western Ethiopia: rights group
- Zimbabwe to introduce gold coins
- At least 22 killed in north Burkina Faso attack
- Second woman killed in shark attack in Egypt's Red Sea
- At least 30 Nigerian soldiers killed in ambush
- Protesters break into Libya's parliament
- Germany hands Benin Bronzes back to Nigeria
- Sudan security forces skirmish with demonstrators
- Two UN peacekeepers killed, 5 wounded in northern Mali attack: UN
- Villagers killed in 'massacre' in western Ethiopia, rights group says
- Zimbabwe to introduce gold coins as local currency tumbles
- Armed men kill at least 22 in north Burkina Faso attack
- Second woman killed in shark attack in Egypt's Red Sea
- At least 30 Nigerian soldiers killed in ambush after mine attack
Most Read
- Motorcycles banned from launches during Eid-ul-Azha
- Japanese former prime minister Abe has died: NHK
- Boris Johnson quits as UK prime minister, dragged down by scandals
- Bangladesh is gearing up to open its first river tunnel by the end of 2022
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10
- A BGB woman gives birth near Padma Bridge toll plaza
- Bangladesh looks for answers as crippling power outages loom large
- US sanctions on Russia endangering people worldwide, says Hasina
- Putin warns the West Ukraine 'heading for tragedy'
- Call for Bangladesh to cut work hours as power crunch could linger through September