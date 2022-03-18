S Africa's Ramaphosa blames NATO for Russia's war in Ukraine
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Mar 2022 03:42 PM BdST Updated: 18 Mar 2022 03:42 PM BdST
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday blamed NATO for the war in Ukraine and said he would resist calls to condemn Russia, in comments that cast doubt over whether he would be accepted by Ukraine or the West as a mediator.
"The war could have been avoided if NATO had heeded the warnings from amongst its own leaders and officials over the years that its eastward expansion would lead to greater, not less, instability in the region," Ramaphosa said in response to questions in parliament.
But he added that South Africa "cannot condone the use of force and violation of international law" - an apparent reference to Russia's Feb 24 invasion of Ukraine.
President Vladimir Putin has characterised Russia's actions as a "special operation" to disarm and "denazify" Ukraine and counter what he calls NATO aggression.
Kyiv and its Western allies believe Russia launched the unprovoked war to subjugate a neighbour Putin calls an artificial state.
Ramaphosa also revealed that Putin had assured him personally that negotiations were making progress. The South African leader said he had not yet talked with Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but that he wanted to.
"There are those who are insisting that we should take a very adversarial stance against Russia. The approach we are going to take (instead) is ... insisting that there should be dialogue," Ramaphosa added. "Screaming and shouting is not going to bring an end to this conflict."
Ramaphosa's African National Congress party, which has governed South Africa since white minority rule ended in 1994, had strong ties to the former Soviet Union, which trained and supported anti-apartheid activists during the Cold War.
For that reason, South Africa is sometimes eyed with suspicion among Russia's rivals in the West, although it has still enjoyed a high level of diplomatic clout relative to its economic size since its peaceful transition to democracy.
South Africa's historic refusal to take sides meant "some are even approaching us on a role that we can play (mediating)," Ramaphosa said on Thursday.
"We never want to pretend we have a great influence that other countries have, but we are being approached. (To) condemn one (side) ... forecloses the role we could play," he added.
- Aid Workers, found on battlefield, executed by soldiers
- Seven dead as cyclone Gombe hits Mozambique
- An African leader’s killing haunts a country
- 6 die as Ivory Coast apartment block collapses
- Gunmen kill 62 vigilantes in Nigeria
- A Nigerian doctor’s fight for equitable access to vaccines
- In Burundi, the drum is a revered symbol of unity. But only men can play
- UN investigating dozens of deaths in central Mali
- ‘Finish them off’: aid Workers, found on battlefield, executed by soldiers
- Seven dead as cyclone Gombe hits Mozambique
- Assassinated in his prime, an iconic African leader haunts a trial and his country
- At least six die as Ivory Coast apartment block collapses
- Gunmen kill at least 62 vigilantes in Nigeria's Kebbi state
- A Nigerian doctor’s fight for equitable access to vaccines
Most Read
- In some parts of the world, the war in Ukraine seems justified
- Not Napa syrup, mother poisoned Ashuganj boys: police
- Russia warns United States: we have the might to put you in your place
- Bangladesh’s Balance of Payments deficit hits new high as imports rise on pandemic recovery
- Bangladesh Railway halts online train ticket sales from Mar 21-25
- Government to review decision to confer Independence Award on Amir Hamza
- Chakaria OC caught cutting birthday cake with fugitive suspect is removed
- Sizzling heat and congestion chaos leave Dhaka citizens in agony
- Russia's advance in Ukraine stalls; US warns China on aiding Moscow
- Chinese military aid to Russia would be major role reversal, analysts say