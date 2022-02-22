About 60 killed in blast at informal gold mine: Burkina Faso state TV
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Feb 2022 05:23 PM BdST Updated: 22 Feb 2022 05:23 PM BdST
About 60 people were killed and dozens more wounded on Monday in an explosion at an informal gold mining site in southwest Burkina Faso, state television reported, citing local officials.
The cause of the explosion in Poni province was not yet known, Poni's high commissioner Antoine Douamba told state television.
Images showed a large blast site of felled trees and destroyed tin houses. Bodies lay on the ground, covered in mats.
It was not clear exactly what kind of gold mining went on at the site. Burkina Faso is home to some major gold mines run by international companies, but also to hundreds of smaller, informal sites that operate without oversight or regulation.
Children frequently work in these so-called artisanal mines; accidents are common.
Burkina Faso, one of the world's least developed countries, is under attack from Islamist groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State who seek control of mining sites as a means to fund their violent attacks.
Monday's blast was hundreds of miles from where these groups usually operate and there was no sign that Islamist militants were involved.
- Red tape, conflict stop Uganda's herders moving to fight climate change
- 13 killed by Somalia suicide blast
- 8 soldiers killed in clash with militants: Mali army
- Malawi declares a polio outbreak
- They survived guns, machetes in Congo. They want the world to know
- Floating pastors follow mobile flocks in Congo
- Burkina Faso coup leader sworn in as president
- Machete-wielding attackers kill 15 in Congo
- Red tape, conflict stop Uganda's herders moving to cope with climate change
- At least 13 people killed by suicide blast in central Somalia
- Mali army says eight soldiers killed in clash with armed militants
- Malawi detects polio, first wild case in Africa in over 5 years
- They survived guns and machetes in Congo. They want the world to know
- In Congo, floating pastors follow mobile flocks along busy river
Most Read
- Bangladesh is introducing two-day weekends to educational institutions from 2023
- Ali, 65, met Banu, 55, at a housing project in southern Bangladesh. Now they’re tying the knot
- Putin recognises Ukraine rebel regions, sends troops on what Moscow calls peacekeeping mission
- Noted Bengali music composer Abhijit Banerjee dies at 90
- Man arrested after parcel of two pistols, ammunition arrives from Italy
- Tipped-over fuel truck blocks road for a day in Kushtia highway as fears of blast delays removal
- Security service fraudsters swindle millions out of youths
- Rapid PCR test no longer mandatory before flying to UAE: CAAB
- Pakistani prime minister to fly to Moscow to meet Putin this week
- A school building tilted in Bangladesh. Construction continued after it was lifted with a crane