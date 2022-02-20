At least 13 people killed by suicide blast in central Somalia
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Feb 2022 02:22 PM BdST Updated: 20 Feb 2022 02:22 PM BdST
At least 13 people were killed in the central Somali town of Beledweyne on Saturday, state television said, after a suicide bomber blew themselves up in a restaurant that witnesses said was packed with local officials and politicians.
The al Shabaab militant group claimed responsibility for the attack, according to a report by SITE intelligence, which monitors militants groups online.
The hard-line Islamist group, which frequently attacks government targets and civilians, has unleashed two attacks in the past two weeks.
A further 18 people were injured in the Beledweyne attack, the Somali National Television said on Twitter.
One witness in Beledweyne said he helped to evacuate the injured after the mid-morning attack.
"I counted seven dead, including soldiers and civilians, and over ten injured," Aden Farah, a local elder, told Reuters.
Police and government officials confirmed the restaurant attack was the result of a suicide bomb but did not give the number of casualties.
One of those killed in the attack in Beledweyne was a candidate in an ongoing parliamentary election, residents said.
The parliamentary elections began on Nov 1 and were initially supposed to end on Dec. 24, but are currently due to be completed on Feb 25.
Under Somalia's indirect electoral process, delegates, who include clan elders, pick members of the lower house, who will then choose a new president at a date yet to be fixed.
The recent attacks by al Shabaab could present more problems for the election, which has been delayed by a year.
Al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab aims to topple the central government and impose its own severe interpretation of Islamic law.
- 8 soldiers killed in clash with militants: Mali army
- Malawi declares a polio outbreak
- They survived guns, machetes in Congo. They want the world to know
- Floating pastors follow mobile flocks in Congo
- Burkina Faso coup leader sworn in as president
- Machete-wielding attackers kill 15 in Congo
- Africa COVID cases could be 7 times higher than reported: WHO
- Millions facing severe hunger in Horn of Africa: UN
- Mali army says eight soldiers killed in clash with armed militants
- Malawi detects polio, first wild case in Africa in over 5 years
- They survived guns and machetes in Congo. They want the world to know
- In Congo, floating pastors follow mobile flocks along busy river
- Burkina Faso coup leader Damiba sworn in as president
- Machete-wielding attackers kill 15 in eastern Congo, local chief says
Most Read
- Bangladesh is introducing two-day weekends to educational institutions from 2023
- China offers to bankroll Chattogram metro rail, ‘smart city’. In return, it wants part of township profits
- Russia holds nuclear drills, US says Russian forces 'poised to strike' Ukraine
- Bangladesh's daily COVID cases and deaths hit one-month low
- Search committee trims list of possible EC candidates to 20
- Bangladesh COVID expert panel recommends school restart from Feb 22
- Bangladesh to administer first COVID vaccine doses without registration until Feb 26
- China would back Russia, diplomatically, if it moved on Ukraine
- Police to deploy six-layered security cover at Shaheed Minar on Feb 21
- 3 types of baby formula recalled after reported bacterial infections