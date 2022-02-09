Back in school at 98, Kenyan woman sets example for next generation
>> Monicah Njeri, Reuters
Published: 09 Feb 2022 05:22 PM BdST Updated: 09 Feb 2022 05:22 PM BdST
In a stone classroom in rural Kenya's Rift Valley, Priscilla Sitienei, who turns 99 on Friday, takes notes alongside fellow pupils who are all more than eight decades younger than her.
Dressed in the school uniform of grey dress and green sweater, Sitienei said she went back to class to set a good example for her great grandchildren and to pursue a new career.
"I would like to become a doctor because I used to be a midwife," she told Reuters, adding that her children were supportive of her decision.
The government of the East African country began subsidising the cost of primary schooling in 2003, allowing some older members of society who had missed out on education in their younger days to revive their dreams.
This catapulted some of the elderly pupils to stardom, including Sitienei, who travelled to Paris last year for the launch of a film about her journey titled 'Gogo'. 'Gogo' means grandmother in her native Kalenjin language. She will also be heading to New York soon for the launch of the film.
Priscilla Sitienei 98, and a primary school pupil in grade six hugs her great-granddaughter Amelia Cherop at the Leaders Vision Preparatory School in Ndalat village of Nandi county, Kenya Jan 25, 2022. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi
She said she had the idea when her great granddaughter dropped out of school after getting pregnant. "I jokingly asked if she had any fee balance left in school and she said yes so, I told her that I would use it to start me off in school."
She had hoped that her great granddaughter would resume her studies, she said, but when she refused, Sitienei decided to go to school herself.
She said she also enjoys other school activities alongside her other great grandchildren, including physical education classes.
"It keeps me fit. I get to jump around, even though not as much as they can do, but I at least move my body. That is my joy," she said.
Her teachers tap her wide experience to keep the peace during lessons.
"I make her to be my class monitor looking for the noise makers in class. So, she managed to do that work. When I go outside, the class remains silent," said Leonida Talaam, her class teacher.
- Millions facing severe hunger in Horn of Africa: UN
- Madagascar cyclone kills 21
- Moroccan boy trapped in well dies
- Torn by strife, Africa finds solidarity in football
- Approval of South African vaccine may take 3 years
- 6 killed in failed coup in Guinea-Bissau
- Uganda's night life roars back after years of COVID restrictions
- Failed Guinea-Bissau coup tied to drugs: president
- Millions facing severe hunger in Horn of Africa: UN food agency
- Cyclone kills 10 in Madagascar, destroying homes and cutting power
- Moroccan boy trapped in well dies before rescue
- Amid coups and COVID, Africa focuses on what’s most important: football
- Approval of COVID vaccine made in South Africa could take 3 years, WHO says
- South Africa seeing more cases of omicron sub-variant, monitoring it
Most Read
- Vote-buying scandal: Judge to hear Nipun Akter’s appeal against Zayed Khan on Wednesday
- Coke Studio arrives in Bangladesh to regale music lovers
- India's Karnataka state to shut schools after 'hijab ban' triggers protests
- A side-effect of China’s strict virus policy: abandoned fruit
- After three and a half years, BNP says Khaleda Zia was honoured as ‘Mother of Democracy’
- Bangladesh records 43 deaths from COVID in a day, highest in 20 weeks
- Five brothers die after being hit by pickup van in Cox’s Bazar
- Decision to abolish Gha unit admission tests anger DU social sciences teachers
- Hasina says people will elect Awami League in next general election
- Murder convict sentenced to life in prison arrested after 20 years