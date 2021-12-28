South Africa begins a week of mourning for Tutu

The cleric was one of the most powerful voices in the anti-apartheid movement and remained a voice of moral conscience in the decades after the system of institutionalised segregation crumbled in South Africa. His death was met with an outpouring of tributes in South Africa and from around the world.

The bells of Tutu’s former church will toll for 10 minutes at noon every day this week, until his funeral mass Saturday at the same cathedral. The service will be limited to 100 people because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The archbishop’s remains will be cremated, and his ashes interred at St George’s Cathedral, church leaders said. As the first Black archbishop of Cape Town from 1986-96, and leader of the Anglican Church in South Africa, Tutu celebrated Mass at the same cathedral.

Until his funeral, flags across the country will fly at half-staff, South Africa’s president said. Table Mountain, a Cape Town landmark, will be lit up in purple, reminiscent of the purple robe that Tutu wore as leader of the Anglican Church in South Africa.

In accordance with Tutu’s wishes, the church will take the lead in planning events surrounding his funeral. Throughout the week, several churches across South Africa and in neighbouring countries will host memorial services, both Christian and interfaith, in his honour.

The Nobel laureate will lie in state at St George’s Cathedral on Friday, where members of the public will be allowed to pay their respects.

Tutu’s funeral will not be exempt from COVID-19 regulations currently enforced in South Africa. The public viewing will be regulated by social distancing rules, in addition to the limited attendance at the funeral Mass, where family members and clerics will take precedence on the small guest list, church leadership said during a news briefing Monday.

Coronavirus cases rose exponentially in the country after the detection of the omicron variant in southern Africa in November. Fortunately, the rates of hospitalisations and death from COVID-19 have not kept pace and cases seem to have peaked in the epicentre of the outbreak, Gauteng province.

“Please don’t get into a bus to Cape Town,” said Thabo Makgoba, the current archbishop. “We will have to be pastoral and firm and encourage people to watch from home.”

The man fondly known to South Africans as “the Arch” succumbed to cancer at a care facility in Cape Town. He was first diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1997 and was hospitalised several times in the years since, amid recurring fears that the disease had spread.

In what would be his last Eucharist on Christmas Day, Tutu was frail but filled with gratitude, said Makgoba, who carried out the service.

The Tutu family and close friends will hold a private service Thursday evening.

“Tata has been very frail and in pain for many, many months,” said Dr Mamphela Ramphele, a former anti-apartheid activist who spoke on behalf of the family, using the Xhosa word for father, “and so the overwhelming feeling is relief that he has gone to his maker and his ancestors, and they love him too much to have wanted to continue to see him suffer.”

©2021 The New York Times Company