Somali suicide bomber kills well-known Somali journalist
Published: 21 Nov 2021 10:48 AM BdST Updated: 21 Nov 2021 10:48 AM BdST
An al Shabaab suicide bomber in the Somali capital killed himself and a well-known Somali journalist on Saturday, al Shabaab and the journalist's family said.
Abdiaziz Mohamud Guled, commonly known as Abdiaziz Afrika, worked with the government-owned Radio Mogadishu and covered al Shabaab extensively.
"My cousin Abdiaziz was killed by a suicide bomber immediately after he went out to a restaurant... he died as he was rushed to hospital," his cousin Abdullahi Nur said.
"He always shonea big light on al Shabaab, may God rest his soul," Nur said.
Al Shabaab confirmed it was behind the attack. The group, which wants to overthrow the government and impose its own strict interpretation of Islamic law, frequently carries out bombings.
"The mujahideen had been hunting Abdiaziz for a long time. He committed crimes against Islam, he was involved in the killing of mujahideens," Abdiasis Abu Musab, al Shabaab military operation spokesperson, told said by phone.
Four people were injured in the attack, which took place near a busy restaurant, witnesses said.
One of the injured was a director at the Somali National Television, the station said in a tweet.
Government and police spokespeople did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
- COVID-19 vaccine gets muted welcome in land awash in bigger problems
- 15 dead in Sudan anti-coup protest
- 25 killed in southwest Niger
- Mobile phone lines cut but Sudanese start new protests
- Mass detentions spread ‘climate of fear’ in Ethiopia
- Twin blasts in Uganda capital kill two
- Al-Jazeera says Sudanese authorities release its Sudan bureau chief
- Sierra Leone tanker blast death toll hits 144
- COVID-19 vaccine gets muted welcome in land awash in bigger problems
- At least 15 people shot dead in anti-coup protests in Sudan, medics say
- Gunmen kill at least 25 in southwest Niger
- Mobile phone lines cut but Sudanese start new anti-coup protests
- Mass detentions of civilians fan ‘climate of fear’ in Ethiopia
- Twin blasts in Uganda capital kill two, injure dozens
Most Read
- Saudi Arabia restricts overseas Umrah pilgrims to 18-50 age group
- Fire guts restaurant in Gulshan
- Bangladesh reports no COVID deaths in a day, for the first time in nearly 20 months
- Zahangir cries ‘conspiracy’ after Awami League expulsion
- Pakistan crush Bangladesh’s hope of a comeback in T20 series with 8-wicket win
- US-Bangla starts direct flights to Maldives as aviation looks to recover from pandemic
- ‘3 missing sisters’ want to live with their father: Police
- Indian farmers in no mood to forgive despite Modi's U-turn on reforms
- FBI agents became CIA operatives in secret overseas prisons
- Pakistan cricket team should be sent back, says state minister Murad Hasan