At least 25, including minors, died in illegal refinery blast in Nigeria
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Oct 2021 09:47 AM BdST Updated: 25 Oct 2021 09:47 AM BdST
At least 25 people, including some minors, were killed in an explosion and fire at an illegal oil refinery in Nigeria's Rivers state on Friday, a local leader and a resident said on Sunday.
"The casualties involved are very high ... we are counting 25 bodies," Ifeanyi Omano, a community leader, said, adding: "We aren't certain of their identities yet," he said, adding that the dead included some minors.
Omano and local resident Chikwem Godwin said the explosion took place in the early hours of Friday, adding people from several communities were killed.
A local police spokesman previously confirmed the incident but did not disclose the numbers of casualties.
Illegal refining is common in the oil-rich Delta region of Nigeria as impoverished locals tap pipelines to make fuel to sell for a profit. The practice, which can be as basic as boiling crude oil in drums to extract fuel, is highly dangerous.
Nigeria is Africa's largest oil exporter. Officials estimate it loses an average of 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil - more than 10 percent of its production - to those tapping or vandalising pipelines. The theft and vandalism contribute to enormous pollution in the region.
- Nigerian army says 24 Islamist insurgents killed
- Solar water pumps quench thirsty Kenyan farms
- Gunmen kill 43 in northern Nigeria
- Ethiopian families describe hunger, rape in Amhara
- Protesters call for military coup as Sudan crisis deepens
- Cameroon mob lynches army officer who killed 5-year-old girl
- Ethiopia launches new offensive on Tigray rebels
- Nigerian women, children trek six days to escape from Islamists
- Kenyan Olympian’s killing exposes surge of violence against women
- Khartoum airport shut amid reports of coup in Sudan: Al Arabiya
- Military forces arrest senior civilian figures in Sudan: Al Hadath TV
- At least 25, including minors, died in illegal refinery blast in Nigeria
- Nigerian gunmen attack jail, 575 detainees missing
- Truck plunges into river in Congo, killing around 50
Most Read
- Asalanka stars as Sri Lanka hand Bangladesh 5-wicket defeat in Super 12
- Sri Lanka are a better side than Bangladesh, says captain Shanaka
- Babar leads from front, ruthless Pakistan break India jinx
- Bangladesh imposes home quarantine for vaccinated travellers from 13 countries
- Actor Mahmud Sajjad dies from COVID complications at 73
- Hasina inaugurates Payra Bridge, connecting Kuakata with the rest of Bangladesh
- Fearsome dinosaur that stalked Australia was a timid plant eater
- She is breaking glass ceilings in space, but facing sexism on earth
- Expelled BCL man, cleric confess to inciting Rangpur anti-Hindu attacks: police
- Vested quarters are trying to tarnish Bangladesh's image, says Hasina