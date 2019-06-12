Botswana joins the 10 latest countries to decriminalise gay sex

This leaves 69 countries globally where same-sex relations are illegal, including 32 of the 54 African nations.

Last week Bhutan's lower house of parliament voted to decriminalise gay sex but the amendment to the penal code still needs to pass the upper house of the Asian nation's parliament to come into effect.

Seven countries have the death penalty for gay sex.

Here are the 10 countries that have most recently removed bans on same-sex relations.

1. Botswana - June 2019: The southern African nation decriminalised homosexuality, with a judge saying "all human beings are born equal" and there is no place for discrimination.

2. Angola - January 2019: removed a ban on "vices against nature" from its penal code, which had been interpreted as criminalising gay sex.

3. India - Sep 2018: A colonial-era law ban on gay sex was ruled unconstitutional by India's Supreme Court, decriminalising same-sex relations in the country of 1.3 billion people.

4. Trinidad and Tobago - April 2018: The Caribbean state's high court overturned its law against "buggery", which criminalised sexual relations between consenting same-sex partners.

5. Seychelles - 2016: The Indian Ocean island state repealed the parts of its penal code that criminalised same-sex relations.

6. Nauru - 2016: Homosexuality was legalised by the Pacific Island country after it accepted recommendations made by the United Nations Human Rights Council in 2011.

7. Belize - 2016: The former British colony's criminalisation of "carnal intercourse against the order of nature" was ruled unconstitutional.

8. Mozambique - 2014: Two articles in Mozambique's Portuguese colonial-era penal code criminalising "vices against nature" were repealed.

9. Palau - 2014: The Pacific Island state introduced a new penal code, decriminalising same-sex relations.

10. Lesotho - 2012: A ban was lifted off sodomy, which had been criminalised in 1939.