Car bomb kills 11 at Somalia shopping mall
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Feb 2019 04:07 PM BdST Updated: 04 Feb 2019 07:34 PM BdST
A car bomb exploded at a shopping mall in Somalia’s capital on Monday, killing 11 people and wounding 10 in an attack that police said was probably carried out by Islamist group al Shabaab.
The blast occurred in Mogadishu’s Hamarweyne district, a busy area with shops and restaurants.
“Several dead people were removed from a wrecked building at the blast scene. So far death toll is 11 civilians and 10 others injured,” police officer Mohamed Hussein said.
Hussein had earlier put the death toll at two.
A Reuters witness saw one dead person at the scene, where four cars burned and a restaurant was destroyed.
Al Shabaab frequently carries out bombings in Mogadishu and other parts of Somalia against government and other targets.
The group is trying to oust the Western-backed central government and establish its own rule based on its strict interpretation of sharia law.
Al Shabaab’s militants also carry out attacks outside Somalia. Its latest assault in neighbouring Kenya, a suicide and gun attack at an office and hotel complex in the capital Nairobi last month, killed 21 people.
Al Shabaab want Kenya to withdraw its troops from Somalia where they are stationed as part of an African peacekeeping force which helps defend the central government.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Car bomb kills 11 at Somalia shopping mall
- Somali capital Mogadishu witnesses huge blast
- Congo court affirms results of contested presidential election
- Nearly 900 killed in ethnic violence in Congo in mid-December: UN
- Gabon soldiers seize state radio station in apparent coup attempt
- Somalia orders top UN official to leave
- Bomb kills three Vietnamese tourists, Egyptian guide near pyramids
- Dozens killed in northwestern Congo ethnic clashes
- US says air strikes killed 62 militants in Somalia
- Ethnic violence in southern Ethiopia kills 21, wounds 61
Most Read
- Angelina Jolie arrives in Cox’s Bazar to visit Rohingya camps
- Actress Angelina Jolie visiting Bangladesh: Official
- Iranian food festival begins in Dhaka
- Bangladesh has spent Tk 30 million on legal battle to recover stolen central bank funds
- Israeli mosque prayer caller fired over photos in bodybuilder outfit
- Hasina gives Tk 2.5m for Alauddin Ali’s medical care
- Kolkata police detention of CBI officials triggers showdown between Modi and Mamata
- Private tutor detained on charges of killing grade-3 girl after failed rape attempt
- Doctor Akash was in physical fight with wife before suicide: police
- Bangladesh fails to test Johnson and Johnson Baby Powder for asbestos