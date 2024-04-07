    বাংলা

    Israel prepared to handle any Iran scenario, defence chief says

    An Iranian official said that Israeli embassies were not safe, and a semi-official news agency published a graphic showing weapons that it said would be capable of striking Israel

    Reuters
    Published : 7 April 2024, 02:43 PM
    Updated : 7 April 2024, 02:43 PM

    Israel's defence minister said on Sunday that the country was ready to handle any scenario after Iran threatened to retaliate for the killing of Iranian generals on April 1. 

    An Iranian official said on Sunday that Israeli embassies were not safe, and a semi-official news agency published a graphic showing weapons that it said would be capable of striking Israel. 

    Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant's office made the statement about preparedness after he held an "operational situation assessment" with senior military officers.

    "Upon completing the assessment, Minister Gallant emphasized that the defense establishment has completed preparations for responses in the event of any scenario that may develop vis-à-vis Iran," his office said. 

    Iran has threatened to respond to a suspected Israeli strike in Damascus that killed seven Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps members, among them a senior commander. 

    A senior adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader, Yahya Rahim Safavi, said on Sunday that none of Israel's embassies were safe anymore and that Tehran viewed confrontation with Israel as a "legitimate and legal right." 

    Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency published a graphic on Sunday that it said showcased nine different types of Iranian missiles it says are capable of hitting Israel. 

    Israel has not confirmed it was behind the strike on Damascus. Its leaders have said in more general terms that they are operating against Iran, which backs militant groups Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon, both of which have been in combat with Israel for the past six months. 

    The United States is also on high alert and preparing for a possible attack by Iran targeting Israeli or American assets in the region. 

    Israel, Argentine and U.S. authorities have blamed Iran for being behind the 1994 deadly bombing of a Jewish centre in Argentina's capital, which killed 85 people and for which Tehran denied any involvement. 

    RELATED STORIES
    Iranians burn the US flag during a rally marking Quds Day and the funeral of members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps who were killed in a suspected Israeli airstrike on the Iranian embassy complex in the Syrian capital Damascus, in Tehran, Iran, Apr 5, 2024. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters
    US on high alert for Iran threat after Israel strike
    Israel's suspected strike on the Iranian embassy in Syria marked a major escalation in the region
    Israeli military personnel drive an armoured personnel carrier (APC) near the Israel-Gaza border, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from Israel April 3, 2024.
    Netanyahu says Israel acting against Iran
    His comments came after Israel's armed forces announced they were suspending leave for all combat units
    An excavator clears rubble after a suspected Israeli strike on Monday on Iran's consulate, adjacent to the main Iranian embassy building, which Iran said had killed seven military personnel including two key figures in the Quds Force, in the Syrian capital Damascus, Syria April 2, 2024. REUTERS
    Many Iranian options to retaliate against Israel, but all carry risk
    Monday's strike comes as Israel accelerates a long-running campaign against Iran and the armed groups it backs
    Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi gives a speech during the 45th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran, Iran, February 11, 2024.
    Iran vows revenge on Israel after Damascus embassy attack
    Israel has not declared responsibility for the attack which killed seven members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards

    Opinion

    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp
    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    China's hydro generators wait for the rains to come
    John Kemp