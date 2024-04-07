Israel prepared to handle any Iran scenario, defence chief says

Israel's defence minister said on Sunday that the country was ready to handle any scenario after Iran threatened to retaliate for the killing of Iranian generals on April 1.

An Iranian official said on Sunday that Israeli embassies were not safe, and a semi-official news agency published a graphic showing weapons that it said would be capable of striking Israel.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant's office made the statement about preparedness after he held an "operational situation assessment" with senior military officers.