Russia says it is not easy to agree Ukraine peace deal with US

April 15, 2025
"It is not easy to agree the key components of a settlement. They are being discussed," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says
Published : 15 Apr 2025, 12:24 PM
Russia's foreign minister said in an interview that it was not easy to agree with the United States on the key parts of a possible peace deal to end the war in Ukraine.
"It is not easy to agree the key components of a settlement. They are being discussed," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper when asked if Moscow and Washington had agreement on some aspects of a possible peace deal.