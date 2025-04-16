They have until Apr 30 to register, according to the board

Dhaka board offers re-registration window for secondary students left out from last year

The Dhaka Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education has reopened student registration for sixth, eighth, and ninth graders, offering a window of opportunity to those who were excluded from the process last year.

These students will be able to re-register until Apr 30.

On Wednesday, Prof Kazi Faizur Rahman, the board’s school inspector, told bdnews24.com: “The registration panel for students of three classes from last year has been open since Tuesday.”

“Those who were studying in classes six, eight and nine last year but were excluded from the registration process can register by Apr 30.”

He called on the affected students to contact their respective institutions.

Rahman described the decision as part of the board’s routine administrative activities.

A formal notice issued by the board emphasised that the registration process will be closed after Apr 30.

This extension applies specifically to students of approved and recognised secondary schools, as well as institutions operating under the jurisdiction of the board.

It warned that no further opportunities would be granted under any circumstances for students who drop out.

Heads of institutions have been cautioned that failure to complete the registration within the stipulated timeframe will result in administrative accountability.

Furthermore, students who have transferred from other education boards via transfer certificates (TCs) are also required to complete registration by the deadline.