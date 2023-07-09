US congressional Democrats raise concerns on cluster bombs for Ukraine

Democratic US Senator Tim Kaine and Representative Barbara Lee raised concerns on Sunday over the decision by President Joe Biden's administration to send cluster bombs to Ukraine to combat the Russian invasion.

The United States said on Friday it would supply Kyiv with the widely banned bombs as part of a new $800 million security package that brings total US military aid to more than $40 billion since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.

Rights groups and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have questioned Washington's decision on the munitions.

Kaine said he had "some real qualms" about the US decision to send cluster bombs to Ukraine because it could inspire other countries to sidestep an international convention barring the munitions.

"It could give a green light to other nations to do something different as well," Kaine told Fox News Sunday. However, he added he "appreciates the Biden administration has grappled with the risks."