Neither Ukraine nor Russia have shut door to talks: China envoy

China's special envoy for Eurasian affairs, Li Hui, said on Friday that he believes neither Ukraine nor Russia have "firmly" shut the door to talks, despite difficulties in getting negotiations going now.

Giving a media briefing on his European tour last month, Li said the Russian side has appreciated China's desire and efforts to promote a peaceful settlement of the Ukraine crisis.

In May, Li completed a 12-day tour of Kyiv, Warsaw, Paris, Berlin, Brussels and Moscow in a bid to find common ground for an eventual political settlement of the Ukraine war.