Bangladeshi national among 11 dead in Maldives fire

A security official told the newspaper that the dead included nine Indians and a Bangladeshi national.

About half of Male’s population of 250,000 are foreign workers, mostly from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, according to the report.

Mohamed Nasheed, parliamentary speaker and former president of the Maldives, offered his “deepest consoldences” over the tragedy.

“Appalled to hear the news that 10 expat workers have died in a fire in Male. My deepest condolences to the family and friends of those who perished. There must be a swift and thorough investigation into what happened, & the living conditions of expat labour in Maldives,’ Nasheed tweeted.