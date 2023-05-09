Asia rice output turns corner as farmers expand planting

Asia's rice output is set to climb this year as higher prices spur farmers to expand acreage and use more fertiliser, easing supply concerns after production suffered its first decline in seven years in 2022.

Production from recently harvested off-season rice crops in India and Thailand, the world's top two exporters, has exceeded last year's levels, and farmers are gearing up for main crops to be planted in coming months, with prices hovering near two-year highs.

Major northern hemisphere producers, including India, Pakistan and Thailand, will start planting their main crops in May and June, said Shirley Mustafa, an economist at UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

A greater area will be planted with rice "in response to increases in rice prices, and greater access to fertilisers could sustain an output expansion from these crops," Mustafa said.