Russia pounds cities across Ukraine as G20 leaders meet

Russia pounded cities and energy facilities across Ukraine in a new wave of missile strikes on Tuesday as leaders of the Group of 20 nations met in Bali for a summit dominated by Russia's war on Ukraine.

Missiles rained down on regions and parts of cities including the capital Kyiv, Lviv and Rivne in the west, Kharkiv in the northeast, Kryvyi Rih and Poltava in the centre, Odesa in the south and Zhytomyr in the north.

There was no immediate word of casualties but energy was knocked out on several areas in attacks that began as Western countries at the G20 sought agreement on a statement condemning Russia’s invasion following a video address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said about half of the capital was without electricity and that two residential buildings had been hit in a central area of the city.

A Reuters correspondent who arrived on the scene after the attack said about 15 devastated residents had gathered around the smouldering side of a five-storey apartment block.

"I was in the apartment during the air raid warning. I saw a bright light in my window, and understood that something was coming. Then I heard the sound, as it was nearing," said Oleksandra, 22, who lives in the apartment block.

"I saw from my window as the rocket was flying, a bright fire, and the sound of something flying very close by. I immediately went outside… I saw people were running out of our building and that there was smoke."