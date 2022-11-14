Ukraine's Kherson races to restore power, water after Russian retreat

Ukrainian troops arrived in the centre of Kherson on Friday after Russia abandoned the only regional capital it had captured since its invasion began in February. The withdrawal marked the third major Russian retreat of the war and the first to involve yielding such a large occupied city in the face of a major Ukrainian counter-offensive that has retaken parts of the east and south.

On Sunday, artillery exchanges echoed over the city but they failed to discourage crowds of jubilant, flag-waving residents bundled up against the cold from gathering on Kherson's main square. The crowds tried to catch mobile phone signals from Starlink ground stations carried on Ukrainian military vehicles.

"We are happy now, but all of us are afraid of the bombing from the left bank," said Yana Smyrnova, 35, a singer, referring to Russian guns on the east side of the Dnipro River that runs close to the city.

Smyrnova said she and her friends had to get water from the river for bathing and flushing their toilets, and only a few residents were lucky enough to have generators that power pumps to get water from wells.

Local authorities said most of the city lacked electricity or water. Yuriy Sobolevskiy, first deputy chairman of Kherson regional council, told Ukrainian TV that even as the authorities were working to restore critical services, humanitarian situation remained "very difficult".