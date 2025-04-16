Two die after electrocution in Pabna

“Fatema rushed to rescue Aynul after hearing his screams and was electrocuted as well. They both died on the spot,” police say

A man and a woman have been electrocuted to death in Pabna's Ishwardi. The man was electrocuted when he attempted to charge his autorickshaw and the woman died when she tried to save him.

The incident occurred at 7pm on Tuesday at Pakshi Railway's MS Colony, said Inspector Shakiul Azam of the Pakshi Police Outpost.

The dead were identified as Aynul Haque Matabbar, 40, from Hotathpara in Pakshi and Fatema Khatun, 65, from the MS Colony.

Citing locals Inspector Shakiul said, "Aynul went to Fatema Khatun's garage in MS Colony to charge his autorickshaw. He was electrocuted while charging the autorickshaw."

“Fatema rushed to rescue Aynul after hearing his screams and was electrocuted as well. They both died on the spot. Police recovered the bodies after the incident was reported."

Both bodies were handed to the families without autopsies at the requests of the families, said OC Shahidul Islam of Ishwardi Police Station.

No complaint has yet been filed over the incident but police would take legal action if a complaint is filed, he said.