    বাংলা

    Australia swelters through heat wave as firefighters battle bushfires

    The hot weather lifts the risk of bush fires in an already high-risk fire season amid an El Nino weather event

    Reuters
    Published : 16 Dec 2023, 05:30 PM
    Updated : 16 Dec 2023, 05:30 PM

    Large parts of Australia on Saturday sweltered under heat wave conditions that prompted the nation's weather forecaster to issue bush fire warnings in several states.

    In New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, more than 50 fires were burning on Saturday and a total fire ban was in place for many areas, including Sydney, the state's rural fire service said.

    The agency said on social media platform X that more than 700 firefighters and incident management personnel were working statewide to fight blazes amid "widespread high and extreme fire danger".

    Heat wave alerts and fire warnings were also in place for parts of Western Australia and the Northern Territory, while in South Australia heat wave conditions were forecast but no fire warning was issued, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

    The hot weather lifts the risk of bush fires in an already high-risk fire season amid an El Nino weather event, which is typically associated with extreme events such as wildfires, cyclones and droughts.

    Meanwhile in Queensland, ex-Tropical Cyclone Jasper, which tore through the state's northeast this week, was forecast to bring more heavy rain and possible flooding in areas near the tourist town of Cairns.

    "More wet weather is on the cards," Bureau of Meteorology spokesperson Angus Hines said in an update.

    Meanwhile in Queensland, ex-Tropical Cyclone Jasper, which tore through the state's northeast this week, was forecast to bring more heavy rain and possible flooding in areas near the tourist town of Cairns.

    "More wet weather is on the cards," Bureau of Meteorology spokesperson Angus Hines said in an update.

    RELATED STORIES
    A worker shovels snow on stairs in front of a mall amid snowfall in Beijing, China Dec 14, 2023.
    Cold wave freezes China, shutting highways, roads
    The cold wave is moving through the country from north to south and is expected to drag temperatures lower into the weekend
    Caption 01: New South Wales Rural Fire Service fire truck is seen at a hazard reduction burn site in Sydney, Australia, Sept 10, 2023.
    Australia swelters through heat wave as bushfire risk grows
    The nation's weather forecaster predicts a maximum temperature in Sydney, Australia's most populous city, of 40 degrees Celsius
    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Semi-Final - South Africa v Australia - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - November 16, 2023 South Africa's Temba Bavuma after the match REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
    South Africa rest Bavuma for India series
    Bavuma was, by his own admission, not 100% fit as South Africa bowed out of the World Cup semi-finals in a three-wicket loss to eventual champions Australia
    Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Semi-Final - South Africa v Australia - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India – Nov 16, 2023 Australia's Pat Cummins celebrates with Manus Labuschagne after taking the catch to dismiss South Africa's Quinton de Kock off the bowling of Josh Hazlewood REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
    Cummins banishes captaincy queries with World Cup heroics
    His courage under fire and heroics with the bat have been vital in Australia’s revival following back-to-back defeats at the start of the campaign

    Opinion

    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury