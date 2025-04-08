Trump set to sign executive orders to boost US coal

The actions will include efforts to save coal plants at risk of retirement, sources say

US President Donald Trump meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (not pictured) in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US, Apr 7, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

US President Donald Trump will sign executive orders on Tuesday to boost the coal industry, a senior White House official and two sources told Reuters, in his latest action that runs counter to global efforts to curb carbon emissions.

At the beginning of the century, coal generated more than half of US power. Its share has sunk to less than 20 percent, according to the Energy Information Administration, as fracking and other drilling techniques have hiked production of USnatural gas. Growth in solar and wind power has also cut coal use.

Trump, a Republican, campaigned on a promise to increase US energy output and has sought to roll back energy and environmental regulations since taking office Jan 20.

He is scheduled to sign energy related orders at the White House at 3pm (1900 GMT), the White House said.

The actions will also include efforts to save coal plants that were likely to be retired, said the sources close to the matter, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

US power demand is rising for the first time in two decades as energy-intensive data centers for artificial intelligence, electric cars, and crypto currencies increase consumption.

The orders will direct Energy Secretary Chris Wright to determine hether coal used in the production of steel is a "critical mineral" the White House official said. It also directs Interior Secretary Doug Burgum to acknowledge the end of a moratorium that paused coal leasing on federal lands and to prioritize coal leasing.

When burned, coal releases more of the main greenhouse gas carbon dioxide than any other fossil fuel. It also emits criteria pollutants that are blamed for lung and heart illnesses. Much of its use has declined on regulations from Democrats, including former President Joe Biden.

Coal backers have said that existing US coal plants only provide power to the grid about 40 percent of the time and that number can be boosted through deregulation and other measures.