BUSINESS OVER BLINIS?

Details on Xi's visit to Moscow, his first in nearly four years, are scant.

Both sides have said the aim of the trip is to further strengthen their relationship and deepen economic ties. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Friday the trip was a "voyage of friendship", "cooperation" and "peace". He did not refer to Ukraine.

The two leaders will meet for one-to-one talks and dine together on Monday, then hold further "negotiations" and issue a statement on Tuesday before Xi departs on Wednesday, according to a brief schedule released by the Kremlin.

Previous Xi-Putin meetings have offered lighter moments. Xi called Putin his "best friend" during a 2019 visit where they admired pandas in a Moscow zoo. Clad in blue aprons, they cooked blinis together in 2018 when Xi visited Vladivostok for the Eastern Economic Forum.

It is not clear if there will be any such photo ops this time amid more serious business and the bloody Ukraine war.

What is certain, some foreign diplomats say, is that whatever deals are thrashed out by the two strongmen, Xi now has the upper hand in the relationship.

"It has been clear for some time that Russia is the junior partner to China but the war in Ukraine has really made that dominance much more stark," a European diplomat said on condition of anonymity.

"Whatever support Xi gives to Russia will be on China’s terms," another European diplomat said.