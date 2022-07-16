US and Saudi Arabia sign 18 agreements in energy, other areas
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Jul 2022 02:08 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jul 2022 02:08 PM BdST
The United States and Saudi Arabia signed 18 partnership agreements in fields including energy, communications, space and healthcare during a visit by US President Joe Biden, Saudi state TV al-Ekhbariya reported.
The agreements include deals with US aerospace and defence firms Boeingand Raytheon, as well as healthcare companies Medtronic, Digital Diagnostics, and IQVIA, according to Saudi state news agency (SPA).
There were also agreements in clean energy projects, nuclear energy and uranium, it said.
Wealthy Gulf OPEC members like Saudi Arabia and the UAE are investing in renewable and clean energy while also stressing the continued importance of hydrocarbons for global energy security at a time of growing calls for a shift away from fossil fuels.
More stories
- G20 finance chiefs urged to focus on global recovery goals
- EU to adopt new Russia sanctions
- Biden confronts Saudi crown prince over Khashoggi murder
- Biden begins sensitive Saudi trip
- Judge in Twitter v Musk one of few to ever order a deal to close
- Saudi Arabia doubles Russian fuel imports
- G20 finance leaders meet in Bali
- Italy PM announces resignation
Recent Stories
- US and Saudi Arabia sign 18 agreements in energy, other areas
- Sri Lanka's ousted president says he 'took all possible steps' to prevent crisis
- US, Saudi Arabia agree on stopping Iran getting nuclear weapons: joint statement
- Portugal fights wildfires with new tactics as heatwaves raise risk
- Canadian police confirm 'high profile' killing of Sikh businessman Malik
- Sri Lanka parliament to begin process of electing new president
Opinion
Most Read
- Hindu homes and a temple attacked in Bangladesh again over Facebook post
- Bangladesh Bank announces new measures to ease strain on forex reserves
- Mystery vessel with no sailors on board is a barge en route to Matarbari power plant
- UK declares national emergency as record temperatures predicted
- Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa ousted, search begins for next leader
- A sleepy Dhaka sees clear streets on the day after Eid
- East West University student dies in Narayanganj road crash
- Bangladesh reports 1,051 COVID cases, 2 deaths in a day
- Biswajit murder convict Alauddin arrested in Bogura
- Three cars collide in Gulshan, one driver injured