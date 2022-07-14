Saudi Arabia expected to grant access to Israeli air travel:US official
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Jul 2022 08:50 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jul 2022 08:50 PM BdST
Saudi Arabia will soon allow unfettered overflight to Israeli airlines and permit direct charter flights from Israel for Muslims participating in the annual hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, a US official told Reuters.
The announcement is expected to come during US President Joe Biden's visit to Saudi Arabia later this week, the official said. Biden has made it a focus to integrate Israel into the broader Gulf region, particularly with Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia did begin allowing Israeli airlines to fly over its territory in a special air corridor for flights to and from the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, after the signing of the Abraham Accords that normalized diplomatic relations between Israel and those two nations.
But Israel has yet to receive such access for flights to and from Asia, including China and India.
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid was asked on Thursday at a joint news conference with Biden whether Saudi Arabia would approve the use of the air space, he said that it was Biden's announcement to make.
Biden replied, "I'm optimistic."
The Saudi government did not respond to requests for comment.
Uri Sirkis, CEO of Israir, told Tel Aviv radio station 103FM on the prospective expansion of the Saudi corridor: "The eastbound route will be shortened by two hours on average. It will be a new era that will bring Asia closer to Israel."
Israel's regional cooperation minister last week asked Saudi Arabia to admit direct flights from Tel Aviv for Muslim pilgrims, a minority in Israel.
Saudi Arabia is expected to grant the request, the US official said.
The hajj is a once-a-lifetime duty for all Muslims physically and financially able to make the journey, which takes them along a path that the Prophet Muhammad is believed to have traversed some 1,400 years ago.
Currently, Saudi Arabia accepts Muslim pilgrims arriving from Israel to Mecca but requires them to travel through a third country, a costly diversion.
Bruce Riedel, a foreign policy fellow at the Brookings Institution, said the move represents an incremental improvement but said it could be used as leverage down the road.
"Granting overflights is a small gesture that gives the Saudis leverage. In a future Israeli-Palestinian crisis, which is only a matter of time, they can withdraw permission to show disapproval of Israel. They can do the same with Hajj flights," Riedel said.
- Emirates airline says it won’t cut capacity
- 17 killed in Russian missile strike on central Ukraine
- Sri Lankans storm PM’s office
- Johnson expresses condolences to Japan PM following Abe's death
- Wildfires rage as heatwave scorches Portugal, Spain
- Two-thirds of Ukraine refugees plan to stay put: UN
- Ships pass Danube rivermouth, sparking hope of grain exports
- Sri Lanka PM declares state of emergency
- US, Israeli leaders jointly pledge to deny Iran nuclear weaponry
- Scorching heatwave sparks wildfires in Europe
- Wildfires still raging in southwestern France, now almost 4,000 hectares burnt
- Russian missile strike kills 12 in Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia
- Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at ancient port
- In COVID closedown, Macau casinos take billion-dollar hit holding out for new licences
Most Read
- A sleepy Dhaka sees clear streets on the day after Eid
- Journalist found dead at home in Dhaka’s Hazaribagh; police suspect suicide
- Bangladesh appoints Muhammad Imran as envoy to US, Mustafizur to India
- Awami League MP Omor Faruk ‘assaults’ college principal in Rajshahi
- Ex-finance minister Sunak tops first vote to be next UK PM
- Eid-ul-Azha revellers flock to Hatirjheel in an almost empty Dhaka
- Bangladesh tops South Asia ranking on gender gap index
- Sri Lankans' fury turns on Wickremesinghe after president flees
- Reserve heist: RCBC defamation case against Bangladesh dismissed
- Four Bangladeshi senior players may retire after 2023 World Cup, says Tamim