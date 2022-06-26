Pro-life is not just opposing abortion, Vatican says after US ruling
>> Reuters
Published: 26 Jun 2022 03:52 PM BdST Updated: 26 Jun 2022 03:52 PM BdST
Anti-abortion activists should be concerned with other issues that can threaten life, such as easy access to guns, poverty and rising maternity mortality rates, the Vatican's editorial director said on Saturday.
In a media editorial on the United States Supreme Court's ruling to end the constitutional right to abortion, Andrea Tornielli said those who oppose abortion could not pick and choose pro-life issues.
"Being for life, always, for example, means being concerned if the mortality rates of women due to motherhood increase," he wrote.
He cited statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing a rise in maternity mortality rates overall and that the rate was nearly three times higher for black women.
"Being for life, always, means asking how to help women welcome new life," he wrote, citing an unsourced statistic that 75% of women who have abortions live in poverty or are low-wage earners.
He also cited statistics from the Harvard Review of Psychiatry showing that the United States has much lower rates of paid parental leave compared with other rich nations.
"Being for life, always, also means defending it against the threat of firearms, which unfortunately have become a leading cause of death of children and adolescents in the US" he wrote.
The Roman Catholic church teaches that abortion is murder because life begins at the moment of conception and ends with natural death.
Pope Francis has compared having an abortion to "hiring a hit man" to eliminate a problematic person.
But he has tried to steer the US Catholic Church away from seeing abortion as the single, overarching life issue in the country's so-called culture wars.
The death penalty, gun control, support for families, and immigration are also life issues, he has said.
The Vatican's Academy for Life praised Friday's US Supreme Court ruling, saying it challenged the world to reflect on life issues, but also called for social changes to help women keep their children.
US President Joe Biden, a lifelong Catholic, condemned the ruling, calling it a "sad day" for America and labelling the court's conservatives as "extreme".
- Pro-life is not just opposing abortion: Vatican
- Russian artillery hits Kyiv centre as world leaders meet
- Filipina wins transgender pageant in Thailand
- Indonesia president to visit Ukraine, Russia
- Ukraine suffers setback after fall of Sievierodonetsk
- Johnson seeks to stay in power till mid-2030s
- Putin promises Belarus nuclear-capable missiles
- Commonwealth ends summit with call for action on climate change
- Pro-life is not just opposing abortion, Vatican says after US ruling
- South Africa police investigating at 17 deaths at East London tavern
- Biden 'respects' Supreme Court despite abortion ruling, White House says
- Horror on Oslo Pride day as gunman goes on deadly rampage at gay bar
- Filipina wins transgender pageant in Thailand
- Indonesia president to visit Ukraine, Russia on peace-building mission
Most Read
- Hasina, Saima take selfie with Padma Bridge amid celebrations
- US congratulates Bangladesh on Padma Bridge
- A motorcyclist was the first to cross Padma Bridge after it opened to traffic
- Bagerhat farmers expect days of middlemen to be over after Padma Bridge opens
- The dawn of a new age: A Bangladesh bridge redefines connectivity to drive economy
- River transporters stare into an unknown future as Bangladesh’s longest bridge appears
- Bangladeshi migrant deported from Singapore over 'misleading public posts'
- Padma Multipurpose Bridge, the longest in Bangladesh, at a glance
- Padma Bridge opens a new horizon for tourism in Bangladesh
- Much-cherished Padma Bridge is about to open to traffic. Is Dhaka prepared for extra pressure on its roads?