China warns Canada over air patrols on lookout for North Korea sanctions busting
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Jun 2022 06:50 PM BdST Updated: 06 Jun 2022 06:50 PM BdST
China's foreign ministry warned Canada on Monday of potential "severe consequences" of any "risky provocation", after Canada's military last week accused Chinese warplanes of harassing its patrol aircraft monitoring North Korea sanctions busting.
"The UN Security Council has never authorised any country to carry out military surveillance in the seas and airspace of other countries in the name of enforcing sanctions," foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a media briefing.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last week that Canada was an active member of "an important mission" in the North Pacific to ensure that sanctions on North Korea are properly enforced.
Chinese aircraft had sometimes forced Canadian planes to divert from their flight paths, Canada's military said last week.
Wu Qian, a defence ministry spokesman, said the Chinese military took reasonable measures to deal with Canada's actions and have made "solemn representations" via diplomatic channels.
China's defence ministry said in a statement that Canadian military jets have stepped up reconnaissance and "provocations" against China "under the pretext" of implementing UN Security Council resolutions, endangering China's national security.
- China warns Canada over air patrols
- Global hunger fight means no biofuel
- Australia PM signals stronger ties with Indonesia
- Britain to send M270 rocket launchers to Ukraine
- Gunmen kill 50 at Nigeria church
- Putin warns US against supplying Ukraine missiles
- How Hitler’s doctor treated his voice
- Kyiv rocked by blasts from Russian missiles: Ukraine
- Nigeria church massacre victims suffered range of injuries: doctor
- Ryanair forces South Africans to prove nationality with Afrikaans test
- Global hunger fight means no biofuel
- Don't close the embassy, US ambassador tells Russia
- Singapore PM appoints future successor Wong as new deputy
- Cambodia's ruling party wins local commune elections but new opposition gains
Most Read
- Lights illuminate Padma Bridge for the first time at Mawa end
- Bangladesh raises wholesale gas prices by 22.78%
- Police fire tear gas to disperse apparel workers protesting price rise in Dhaka
- Explosives inspector, BM Container Depot contradict over authorisation for chemical storage
- Bangladesh central bank allows taka exchange rate to float against the dollar
- A Bangladesh depot burnt through the night. Did a chemical keep the inferno on?
- Death toll in Chattogram container depot fire rises to 41
- Nine dead in three mass shootings across United States
- Fumes, strong stench: a 24-acre depot of death
- India's ruling party suspends official over comments about Islam