US envoy cites concern over North Korea's missile launches, COVID
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Jun 2022 12:25 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jun 2022 12:25 PM BdST
The US special envoy for North Korea expressed concern for Pyongyang's continued ballistic missile launches and ongoing COVID-19 outbreak following a meeting with South Korean and Japanese counterparts in Seoul, the US State Department said on Friday.
US Ambassador Sung Kim met with Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General for Asian and Oceanian Affairs Funakoshi Takehiro and South Korean Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Kim Gunn, department spokesman Ned Price said.
