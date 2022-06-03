UN recognises Turkey rebranding itself as Türkiye
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Jun 2022 02:09 AM BdST Updated: 03 Jun 2022 02:09 AM BdST
The United Nations has accepted a request from Turkey to change the latter’s official name used at the global body to Türkiye, exactly the way the country is called and written in Turkish.
Stéphane Dujarric, a spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres, told Anadolu Agency that the change became effective on Wednesday.
Earlier this week, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said he had sent the UN a letter requesting the official rebranding.
The country’s official name has been Türkiye since it declared independence in 1923.
The Turkish government, led by an
increasingly authoritarian Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, has been pushing for this
change for quite some time.
In December last year, Erdoğan issued a press release stating that the name Türkiye should be used in all correspondence with international institutions and organisations.
“The term Türkiye best represents the culture, civilisation and values of the Turkish Nation,” he said in the statement. He also called for the slogan “Made in Türkiye” to be used on export products.
Some linguists, however, are sceptics about the viability of the name change in the long run, simply due to a technical issue.
The letter “Ü” is absent in the nominal Latin alphabet.
According to the Middle East Eye, some have suggested that a possible solution could be using ‘U’ instead in the new name.
