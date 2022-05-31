Israel, UAE sign free trade deal
Israel and the United Arab Emirates signed a free trade agreement on Tuesday in Dubai, Israel's ambassador to the UAE, Amir Hayek, said on Twitter, in a move aimed at boosting trade between the two countries.
"Done," the diplomat said on Twitter, replying to another tweet he posted earlier saying "the UAE and Israel will sign FTA in the next hour."
The UAE and Israel formally established relations in 2020 as part of the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords that also included Bahrain and Morocco. The trade deal is Israel's first with an Arab country.
