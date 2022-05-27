Kremlin accuses Ukraine of ‘contradictory’ statements on peace talks
>>Reuters
Published: 27 May 2022 05:00 PM BdST Updated: 27 May 2022 05:00 PM BdST
The Kremlin said on Friday that it blames Ukraine for the fact that peace talks between the two countries are frozen, saying it was unclear what Kyiv wanted.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in a call with reporters: "The Ukrainian leadership constantly makes contradictory statements. This does not allow us to fully understand what the Ukrainian side wants."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier that he had tried repeatedly to organise a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war, but that Russia did not appear to be ready yet for serious peace talks.
"There are things to discuss with the Russian leader. I'm not telling you that ... our people are eager (for me) to talk to him, but we have to face the realities of what we are living through," Zelensky said in an address to an Indonesian think tank.
"What do we want from this meeting? ... We want our lives back... We want to reclaim the life of a sovereign country within its own territory," he said.
The last known face-to-face peace negotiations were on March 29. Contacts continued remotely for a while but both sides now say they have stopped.
- How Canada, Australia, UK changed laws after mass shootings
- 'Stop playing' with Russia, end war: Zelensky to West
- Indian author wins International Booker Prize for the first time
- Russia's Putin, Italy's Draghi discuss food crisis
- US, Ukraine discuss danger of escalation
- Videos of Texas shooting emerge showing parents trying to reach kids
- China strategy is about rules-based order, not 'new Cold War': Blinken
- Some details of Texas school massacre remain murky
- How Canada, Australia, UK changed laws after mass shootings
- 'Stop playing' with Russia, end war: Zelensky tells West
- The next US abortion battle is over pills, and it's already begun
- 'Protect the truth': A Marcos return in Philippines triggers fear for history
- Geetanjali Shree is first Indian winner of International Booker Prize
- Israeli soldier deliberately shot Al Jazeera reporter, Palestinian official says
Most Read
- Bangladeshi faces deportation, separation from family after 25 years in Canada
- Bangladesh to set uniform dollar exchange rate amid currency volatility
- Putin says 'Thank God' some foreign companies have left Russia
- State Minister Mahbub says many Biman officials are involved in gold smuggling
- 'Stop playing' with Russia, end war: Zelensky tells West
- Budget FY23: Further corporate tax rate cut on the cards
- Bollywood star Shah Rukh's son Aryan Khan cleared in drugs case
- US and Ukraine discuss danger of escalation as new arms extend Kyiv's reach
- After another top-order collapse, Shakib says Bangladesh failed to handle the pressure
- Hasina seeks overseas support for executing Delta Plan to improve lives