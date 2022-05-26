Venezuelan man, crowned world's oldest, marks 113th birthday Friday
>> Reuters
Published: 26 May 2022 11:00 AM BdST Updated: 26 May 2022 11:00 AM BdST
Venezuelan Juan Vicente Perez Mora, declared the oldest person in the world by Guinness World Records last week, will hit 113 years old on Friday.
Perez Mora, who enjoys good health and a cup of strong aguardiente liquor every day, has 41 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren, Guinness said in a press release.
Apart from slightly elevated blood pressure and hearing problems due to his age, Perez Mora is in very good health and does not take medication, said Enrique Guzman, a physician from a clinic in San Jose de Bolivar, in Venezuela's Tachira state.
"He seems totally fine to me," Guzman said.
Perez Mora became the world's oldest person after Saturnino de la Fuente Garcia, who was born on Feb 11, 1909 in Spain, died in January aged 112 years and 341 days old.
- Gunfire at US schools at record high
- Russian hackers linked to new Brexit leak website: Google
- New group to tackle water security unveiled at Davos
- Russia launches push on eastern Ukraine towns
- Drunkenness, vomiting and a scuffle at UK lockdown parties
- Pakistan police clash with ousted PM Khan’s supporters
- Zelensky offers condolences over Texas school shooting
- As hunger bites in Somalia, babies start to die
- Texas massacre shocks, but gunfire at US schools at record high
- Texas gunman wrote online post about attacking school minutes before massacre
- New group to tackle water security unveiled at Davos
- Victims in Texas school shooting killed in single classroom, authorities say
- Drunkenness, vomiting and a scuffle at UK government lockdown parties
- Indian court orders life in jail for top Kashmiri separatist
Most Read
- Texas gunman warned online of attack minutes before rampage that killed 19 children
- Slain naval engineer Hadisur’s family to get $500,000 in compensation
- Court jails former Sonali Bank MD Humayun Kabir, 8 others for loan scams
- High Court denies 4 North South University trustees anticipatory bail, turns them over to police
- Bangladesh names its longest bridge after Padma River as it opens on Jun 25
- Drunkenness, vomiting and a scuffle at UK government lockdown parties
- Pakistan police fire teargas, baton-charge supporters of ousted PM Khan
- Bangladesh court defers report in former Chief Justice Sinha money laundering case
- Square Pharma says factory fire will wipe Tk 80m off profits
- Texas pupils' lives shattered by shooting two days before summer break