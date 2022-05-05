Blinken tests positive for COVID, US State Department says
Published: 05 May 2022 02:06 AM BdST Updated: 05 May 2022 02:06 AM BdST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the US State Department said, adding that he was experiencing mild symptoms.
The top US diplomat, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, has not seen President Joe Biden in person for several days and therefore Biden is not considered a close contact.
"The Secretary will isolate at home
and maintain a virtual work schedule. He looks forward to returning to the
Department and resuming his full duties and travels as soon as possible,"
the Department said in a statement.
