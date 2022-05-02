West works to put Ukraine pledges into action

In Brussels, European Union energy ministers were discussing how to help their countries switch from Russian energy sources urgently, as the bloc prepares this week to impose an embargo on Russian oil. Despite some reservations within Europe, countries such as Hungary appear ready to accept an embargo, a once-unthinkable step for a bloc whose members have long depended on Russian energy.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, days after becoming the highest-ranking US official to visit Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, met with Poland’s president in Warsaw on Monday and said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine should be punished by the “strongest possible military response, the strongest sanctions,” despite Moscow’s threats of retaliation against the West.

Although the Biden administration has ruled out direct US military intervention in the war, the Senate is expected this week to take up President Joe Biden’s request for an additional $33 billion in military aid for Ukraine — a significant escalation of US support that would put the United States on track to spend as much this year to help Ukraine as it did each year fighting the war in Afghanistan.

In other developments:

— Ukrainian officials vowed to continue a large-scale evacuation from Mariupol, despite early-morning shelling. The evacuation is seen as the best and possibly last hope for hundreds of civilians trapped for weeks in bunkers beneath the wreckage of what was once one of Europe’s largest steel plants.

— A British intelligence agency said that Russian losses in the war have been staggering, and that a quarter of the invasion units deployed to Ukraine have been “rendered combat ineffective.”

— Moscow sent its highest-ranking uniformed officer, Gen. Valery Gerasimov, to the front line in eastern Ukraine late last week, US and Ukrainian officials said. Visits by top military officials to the front lines have been rare, but analysts have said that the Russian forces remain troubled with logistical problems and disarray among troops.

— Ukraine is facing a fuel crisis, caused partly by a Russian blockade of seaports and attacks on Ukrainian refineries and fuel storage depots. The shortages have created long lines at gas stations and, according to the United Nations, could be a major factor in whether Ukrainian farmers are able to harvest or plant crops this year.

