Biden seeks to lure Russia’s top scientists to the US
>>Peter Baker, The New York Times
Published: 30 Apr 2022 02:34 PM BdST Updated: 30 Apr 2022 02:34 PM BdST
President Joe Biden wants Congress to expedite visas for Russian scientists eager to leave their country in the midst of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, an effort to accelerate a brain drain already underway and further deprive President Vladimir Putin of some of Russia’s top talent.
An administration proposal sent to Capitol Hill as part of a larger package requesting $33 billion in spending on the war would suspend for four years the requirement that scientists applying for H1-B visas have a sponsoring employer, eliminating one of the biggest obstacles for many seeking to come to the United States.
The measure would apply only to Russian citizens with master’s or doctoral degrees in science or engineering fields such as artificial intelligence, nuclear engineering or quantum physics. Administration officials argued that such a move would have dual advantages — costing Russia while benefiting America.
The vast majority of such visas for the technology industry go to workers from India. About 1,800 Russians obtained lawful permanent resident status each year before the pandemic based on an immigrant classification reserved primarily for outstanding professors, researchers, and advanced degree professionals, if they had employer sponsors.
Even with the latest proposal, all applicants would still have to meet other requirements, including a security vetting process.
© 2022 The New York Times Company
- Biden seeks to lure top Russian scientists to US
- Prices rise as govts tighten grip on food stocks
- Shanghai marks key COVID milestone
- Why Ramadan generates millions in charitable giving every year
- Russia taking 'colossal losses' in battle: Ukraine
- In Ukraine war, a long journey begins in prosecuting rape
- Europe ratchets up preparation for Russian oil embargo
- UK sends war crimes experts to Ukraine
- 95 wild horses died. A virus is the likely cause, officials say
- During Ramadan, Palestinians barred from Al-Aqsa Mosque turn to smugglers
- Biden seeks to lure Russia’s top scientists to the US
- Governments tighten grip on global food stocks, sending prices higher
- Shanghai marks key COVID milestone, Beijing sits on edge
- Man shot dead near West Bank settlement, Israeli medics say
Most Read
- Europe ratchets up preparation for Russian oil embargo next week
- Banks across Bangladesh will be open on Saturday due to long weekend ahead of Eid
- Taka may lose more ground to US dollar, Bangladesh foreign ministry warns
- AMA Muhith, who delivered record number of budgets for Bangladesh, dies at 88
- At Gabtoli, an unusual picture before Eid: bus operators waiting for passengers
- Motorcycles rule the roads as people leave Dhaka on Eid holiday
- How Muhith, a student of English literature, entered economics
- Four mobile operators offer internet data packages valid for one year
- Japan to honour three Bangladeshis with ‘Order of the Rising Sun’ award
- Ukraine says Russia taking 'colossal losses' in eastern battle