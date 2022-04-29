US believes Russian intelligence was behind attack on journalist
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Apr 2022 09:20 AM BdST Updated: 29 Apr 2022 09:20 AM BdST
The United States believes Russian intelligence was behind an April chemical attack on a Nobel Peace Prize-winning Russian journalist critical of the Kremlin, US news organizations reported on Thursday.
Dmitry Muratov, editor of the investigative newspaper Novaya Gazeta, has said that while he was on a train he was splashed with red paint containing acetone by an attacker who told him, "this is for you from our boys."
Muratov at the time posted photographs of his face, chest and hands covered in red oil paint, which he said badly burned his eyes because of the acetone.
The New York Times and Washington Post both reported on Thursday that US intelligence agencies had concluded that Russian intelligence operatives orchestrated the attack, which took place on a Moscow-Samara train.
Novaya Gazeta announced before the attack that it was suspending its online and print activities until the end of what Russia calls its "special operation" in Ukraine.
The Russian government had twice warned the paper over its coverage of the conflict, which Russia says is aimed at degrading Ukraine's military capabilities and rooting out what it calls dangerous nationalists.
Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to force it to withdraw its forces.
- Russia plans fake independence votes in seized territory: US
- Biden seeks $33bn for Ukraine
- Ready to back Kyiv for years in war against Russia: NATO
- US, Poland plotting division of Ukraine: Russian spy chief
- 1,150 corpses recovered in Kyiv since war began
- UN aims to examine possible war crimes by Russia
- Biden to visit Asia next month
- Bangladeshi photographers win four Pink Lady awards
- Erdogan visits Saudi Arabia hoping for new era in ties
- Love songs and tear gas in a tense Sudan Ramadan
- Blasts hit Kyiv as UN chief visits, US pledges new Ukraine aid
- India wants stronger cooperation in connectivity, hydropower with Bangladesh: Jaishankar
- US says Russia plans fake independence votes in seized Ukraine territory
- Biden seeks $33 billion for Ukraine, a massive jump in funding
Most Read
- Banks across Bangladesh will be open on Saturday due to long weekend ahead of Eid
- Four mobile operators offer internet data packages valid for one year
- Taka may lose more ground to US dollar, Bangladesh foreign ministry warns
- Tentultola to remain a playground as Hasina orders police station site to be moved
- In Bagerhat, a lesson in communal harmony as a Hindu donates land for mosque and a Muslim for crematorium
- Russian spy chief says US, Poland plotting division of Ukraine
- Bangladesh raises minimum Fitra to Tk 75 per person
- A brawl and a recount later, Dulal is declared secretary of SCBA
- Bangladesh envoy Saida Muna receives ‘Diplomat of the Year Award’ in London
- People in coastal Bangladesh open their hearts to Denmark’s Crown Princess Mary