Home > World

Top US diplomat, defence secretary to visit to Kyiv on Sunday: Zelensky

  Reuters 

Published: 24 Apr 2022 12:33 AM BdST Updated: 24 Apr 2022 12:33 AM BdST

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will travel to Kyiv on Sunday and hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian leader said on Saturday.

He told a news conference in Kyiv that he would discuss the kinds of weapons that Ukraine needs to battle Russia's invasion.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories