Top US diplomat, defence secretary to visit to Kyiv on Sunday: Zelensky
Reuters
Published: 24 Apr 2022 12:33 AM BdST Updated: 24 Apr 2022 12:33 AM BdST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will travel to Kyiv on Sunday and hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian leader said on Saturday.
He told a news conference in Kyiv that
he would discuss the kinds of weapons that Ukraine needs to battle Russia's
invasion.
