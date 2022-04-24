Liam Neeson hails UNICEF vaccination efforts, calls for greater investment

In a video message for World Immunisation Week, the actor spoke of the efforts of scientists such as Jonas Salk - who developed the first polio vaccine - and the workers who fill vials at factories and deliver injections, saying they have made it possible to save two to three million child lives each year.

“Vaccines are a remarkable human success story. Over last the 75 years, billions of children have been vaccinated, thanks to scientists, to health workers, to volunteers. If you’ve ever been vaccinated, or vaccinated your children, then you are part of the arm-to-arm chain that keeps all humanity safe,” said Neeson.

“We live our lives free of worry about catching smallpox. Once a terrifying diagnosis, polio is no longer a threat in most of the world. The conversation about vaccines in recent years has lost sight of how much good they have done for each of us. We need to celebrate this. It is perhaps one of the biggest collective achievements in human history.”

Social media users will be able to raise funds for UNICEF, with the UN Shot@Life campaign and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation giving $1 to the organisation for a like, share or comment on posts mentioning ‘UNICEF’ using the hashtag #longlifeforall until May 10. The money will go to 'ensure all children get the life-saving vaccines they need' and amount will be capped at $10 million.

In 2020, an alarming 23 million children missed out on vaccinations, UNICEF said.

This number can only be reduced through greater commitment to and investment in immunisation services, UNICEF said.

“The last two years have taught us that a health care system that leaves some children exposed, is a health care system that leaves all children exposed,” said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell.

“The best way for the world to recover from this pandemic – and to prepare for future health emergencies – is to invest in stronger health systems, and immunisation and essential health services for every child.”

World Immunisation Week is celebrated every year in the last week of April. The effort is spearheaded by the World Health Organization and brings together global partners to promote the use of vaccines to protect people of all ages against disease.