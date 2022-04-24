Liam Neeson hails UNICEF vaccination efforts, calls for greater investment
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Apr 2022 01:36 PM BdST Updated: 24 Apr 2022 01:36 PM BdST
UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Liam Neeson has hailed scientists, parents, health workers and others for their help in immunising children over the past two decades.
In a video message for World Immunisation Week, the actor spoke of the efforts of scientists such as Jonas Salk - who developed the first polio vaccine - and the workers who fill vials at factories and deliver injections, saying they have made it possible to save two to three million child lives each year.
“Vaccines are a remarkable human success story. Over last the 75 years, billions of children have been vaccinated, thanks to scientists, to health workers, to volunteers. If you’ve ever been vaccinated, or vaccinated your children, then you are part of the arm-to-arm chain that keeps all humanity safe,” said Neeson.
“We live our lives free of worry about catching smallpox. Once a terrifying diagnosis, polio is no longer a threat in most of the world. The conversation about vaccines in recent years has lost sight of how much good they have done for each of us. We need to celebrate this. It is perhaps one of the biggest collective achievements in human history.”
Social media users will be able to raise funds for UNICEF, with the UN Shot@Life campaign and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation giving $1 to the organisation for a like, share or comment on posts mentioning ‘UNICEF’ using the hashtag #longlifeforall until May 10. The money will go to 'ensure all children get the life-saving vaccines they need' and amount will be capped at $10 million.
In 2020, an alarming 23 million children missed out on vaccinations, UNICEF said.
This number can only be reduced through greater commitment to and investment in immunisation services, UNICEF said.
“The last two years have taught us that a health care system that leaves some children exposed, is a health care system that leaves all children exposed,” said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell.
“The best way for the world to recover from this pandemic – and to prepare for future health emergencies – is to invest in stronger health systems, and immunisation and essential health services for every child.”
World Immunisation Week is celebrated every year in the last week of April. The effort is spearheaded by the World Health Organization and brings together global partners to promote the use of vaccines to protect people of all ages against disease.
- Guterres heading to Turkey
- 7 found from missing Japan ship, coast guard says
- Russia probes report on British SAS forces in Ukraine
- As Western arms pour in, Zelensky promises victory
- Explosion at Nigerian oil refinery kills 100
- 'I want to see the sun,' begs child in Mariupol steel works
- Russia renews assault on Mariupol
- 33 die in Afghanistan mosque blast
- Russia says it destroyed Odesa terminal where foreign weapons were stored
- Seven people found from missing Japan ship, coast guard says
- UN chief Guterres heading to Turkey ahead of Moscow, Kyiv visits
- World Bank readies Sri Lanka aid package, IMF calls loan talks 'fruitful'
- At least 12 dead, another 10 missing as four migrant boats sink off Tunisia
- As Western arms pour into Ukraine, Zelensky promises victory
Most Read
- Bangladesh man marries two women at once, goes viral on social media
- Bangladesh Bank moves to stave off rapid devaluation of taka against US dollar
- Bangladesh raises minimum Fitra to Tk 75 per person
- Why Elon Musk is a problem for Trump's Truth Social
- Nine years into Rana Plaza collapse, court has only finished hearing plaintiff’s statement
- BNP leader Mokbul remanded for 3 days over New Market clashes
- Long queues as Bangladesh opens sale of advance train tickets ahead of Eid
- Russia investigates media report on presence of British SAS special forces in Ukraine
- Drive to vaccinate the world against COVID is losing steam
- Russia renews assault on Mariupol, intensifies Luhansk bombardment, Ukraine says