UK PM Boris Johnson tries charkha at Gandhi's Ashram

He also left a message in the visitor's book, saying, "It is an immense privilege to come to the Ashram of this extraordinary man, and to understand how he mobilised such simple principles of truth and non-violence to change the world for the better."

Johnson arrived in Ahmedabad on Thursday morning to start his India visit, and received a grand welcome along the four-km route from the airport to a hotel in the city.

He was received at the Ahmedabad airport by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Governor Acharya Devvrat.

Senior state officials and ministers were also present to receive him.

The British Prime Minister was greeted by troupes performing traditional Gujarati dances and music at the airport and along the road as his convoy headed for the hotel.

The roadshow started outside the airport and passed through Ashram Road via Dafnala and Riverfront.

As many as 40 platforms were erected at regular intervals on the four-km stretch from the Airport Circle to the five-star hotel on Ashram Road where again troupes performed traditional Indian dances to welcome Mr Johnson.

During his day-long stay in Gujarat, the British Prime Minister is scheduled to have a closed-door meeting with prominent business leaders from the state, sources said.

On Friday, PM Johnson will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.