Days after the sinking of a Russian warship, questions linger
>> Neil MacFarquhar, The New York Times
Published: 18 Apr 2022 01:27 AM BdST Updated: 18 Apr 2022 01:27 AM BdST
A video released by Russia’s Ministry of Defence purporting to show dozens of uniformed crew members from the missile cruiser Moskva standing in formation, apparently days after the ship sank, did not answer lingering questions about the fate of the vessel and its more than 500 personnel.
The questions reached the point Saturday that even Vladimir Solovyev, a popular prime-time talk-show host whose pronouncements often reflect the Kremlin line, began asking what went wrong.
Solovyev, describing himself as “outraged” over the sinking, then asked a series of rhetorical questions that picked at both versions of how the Black Sea fleet vessel sank overnight Wednesday.
If the ship caught fire before sinking, as the Russians claim, then why did it not have a system to extinguish such blazes, the television host wondered aloud. If the ship was sunk by two Ukrainian-made Neptune missiles, as Ukrainian and unidentified US Defence Department officials have claimed, then why did it lack an anti-missile system?
“Just explain to me how you managed to lose it,” Solovyev said on his Saturday show, not directing the question at anyone in particular.
The segment was unusual not least because Solovyev broached the idea that Ukraine had managed to sink the Moskva, one of the biggest naval losses anywhere in the world since World War II.
Overall, Russian media has stuck to the official version promulgated by the Ministry of Defense and echoed on TASS, a state news agency. That version held that a fire onboard had ignited an ammunition magazine, seriously damaging the Moskva, named for the Russian capital.
After the crew of at least 510 men was evacuated, according to Russia’s Ministry of Defence, the ship sank in rough seas while being towed back to Sevastopol, the Crimean headquarters of the fleet. Ukraine has said it struck the ship with two missiles and the vessel rapidly sank.
The Russian Ministry of Defence posted a video on its Telegram channel, as well as on the channel of its Zvezda television network, on Saturday, showing Adm. Nikolai Yevmenov, the commander of the Russian navy, and other officers meeting with what it said were some Moskva crew members.
The brief clip showed the admiral addressing dozens of sailors, but there was no explanation about the fate of the rest. “The traditions of the missile cruiser Moskva will be carefully preserved and continued in the way it has always been accepted in the navy,” he said, adding that the crew would continue to serve elsewhere.
Social media posts suggested that some of the crew members had died, but the toll is unclear. Videos posted online from an unofficial memorial service at a monument to the 300th anniversary of the Black Sea fleet showed a wreath with a ribbon bearing the inscription “To the ship and sailors.”
Radio Liberty, a US government network based outside Russia, reached the widow of one midshipman who confirmed his death and said that 27 crew members remained missing.
© 2022 The New York Times Company
- Questions linger after the sinking of a Russian warship
- Indian mission's 'interference' in Australian institute sparks debate
- Missing persons haunt Ukrainian village
- Israel stops Muslims from entering holy site for 4 hours
- Russia sets deadline for Ukraine troops in Mariupol to surrender
- Colombo protest marks 3rd anniversary of Easter bombing
- Palestinians decry Israeli raids as collective punishment
- Most of Mariupol cleared: Russia
- Days after the sinking of a Russian warship, questions linger
- ‘They are gone, vanished’: missing persons haunt Ukrainian village
- Israeli police stop Muslim worshippers from entering holy site for 4 hours
- Rescuers hunt missing after South African floods kill more than 400
- Ukrainian prime minister says forces in Mariupol have not surrendered
- Israeli police arrest nine as Palestinians seethe over Jerusalem shrine
Most Read
- Bangladesh’s mounting debt stokes fears of a Sri Lanka-style crisis. But analysts see no cause for concern, just yet
- No word from Mariupol as surrender window offered by Russia opens
- Non-resident Bangladeshis now can transfer their money overseas
- Clashes erupt in Indian capital during Hindu procession
- Key suspect in Cumilla journalist Mohiuddin's murder killed in ‘shootout’
- Bangladesh court orders couple to let 19-year-old daughter return to Canada
- Bangladesh Railway halts online train ticket sales from Mar 21-25
- UK's Johnson to leave home woes behind in visit to India
- Parliamentary committee asks authorities not to harass UAE-bound travellers with valid visas
- Jet fuel prices rise by 117% in a year and a half. Bangladeshi airlines, flyers feel the heat