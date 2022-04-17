Thai govt says Ramadan bombings won't derail peace talks with rebels
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Apr 2022 03:17 PM BdST Updated: 17 Apr 2022 03:17 PM BdST
Ramadan bombings in Thailand's Muslim-majority deep south will not derail peace talks with separatist rebels, the government said on Sunday after a sidelined insurgent group claimed responsibility for the attacks.
Two explosions on Friday, which killed a civilian and injured three policemen, were carried out by "G5", a militant group of the Patani United Liberation Organisation (PULO), its president, Kasturi Mahkota, told Reuters.
PULO has been excluded from the talks between the Bangkok and the Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN), which agreed two weeks ago to stop violence during the Muslim holy month through May 14. read more
More than 7,300 people have been killed since 2004 in the fighting between the government and shadowy groups seeking independence for the Malay-Muslim provinces of Narathiwat, Yala, Pattani and parts of Songkhla. The area was part of the Patani sultanate that Thailand annexed in a 1909 treaty with Britain.
Government negotiators condemned the violence in an email to Reuters on Sunday but said the truce agreement with the BRN remains in effect. Coordinators from both sides were working closely to prevent others from spoiling the talks, they said.
"The bringing together of groups for the peace dialogue is an internal matter for the other side, and the Thai team is ready and happy to talk to all groups," the government delegation wrote.
The BRN declined to comment.
The talks seek a political solution to the decades-long conflict under the framework of the Thai constitution. Talks have been frequently disrupted since beginning in 2013. The latest round started in 2019.
PULO's Kasturi told Reuters on Saturday that "the talks are not inclusive enough and it is going too fast." The insurgent group objects to the agreement that would exclude the possibility of independence from Buddhist-majority Thailand.
- Indian mission's 'interference' in Australian institute sparks debate
- Russia sets deadline for Ukraine troops in Mariupol to surrender
- Palestinians decry Israeli raids as collective punishment
- Most of Mariupol cleared: Russia
- 10 injured in US shopping mall shooting
- Russian crowd mourns Black Sea flagship after sinking
- 6 bodies, 29 presumed dead in boat shipwreck off Libya
- Putin’s Ukraine gamble pivots to a different battlefield
- Ukraine war increases UN food agency's costs in hunger-hit West Africa
- Pakistan says cross-border attacks from Afghanistan have increased
- Thai govt says Ramadan bombings won't derail peace talks with rebels
- In Australia, debate rages on over Indian mission's alleged interference in academic institute
- Will US Democrats soon be locked out of power?
- ‘We’re exhausted’: Palestinians decry Israeli raids as collective punishment
Most Read
- Bangladesh’s mounting debt stokes fears of a Sri Lanka-style crisis. But analysts see no cause for concern, just yet
- Jet fuel prices rise by 117% in a year and a half. Bangladeshi airlines, flyers feel the heat
- Non-resident Bangladeshis now can transfer their money overseas
- Mujib’s family a curse: Tarique
- Clashes erupt in Indian capital during Hindu procession
- No word from Mariupol as surrender window offered by Russia opens
- Bangladesh Railway halts online train ticket sales from Mar 21-25
- Russia says its forces clear most of Mariupol, strike Kyiv suburb
- Principal Secretary Kaikaus chides corruption critics
- UK's Johnson to leave home woes behind in visit to India