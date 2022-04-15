Islamic State 'Beatles' cell member convicted in US of beheading hostages
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Apr 2022 12:34 AM BdST Updated: 15 Apr 2022 12:34 AM BdST
A member of a group of Islamic State militants who beheaded American hostages in Iraq and Syria, and were nicknamed "The Beatles" for their British accents, was found guilty of terrorism offenses in a US court on Thursday.
A jury found El Shafee Elsheikh, 33, guilty on all counts following a trial in Alexandria, Virginia, just outside Washington, on charges including lethal hostage-taking and conspiracy to commit murder.
The charges against Elsheikh, a former UK citizen, carry a potential death sentence, but US prosecutors have advised British officials that they will not seek the death penalty.
Elsheikh was one of four militants belonging to the four-member Islamic State cell. The cell garnered international attention after releasing videos of the murders of US journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff and aid workers Kayla Mueller and Peter Kassig, among other victims.
Two of the cell's four members, Elsheikh and Alexanda Kotey, were held in Iraq by the US military before being flown to the United States to face trial. Kotey pleaded guilty last September to the murders of Foley, Sotloff, Mueller and Kassig.
Mohammed Emwazi, a British citizen who oversaw the executions, died in a drone strike in 2015. Aine Lesley Davis, the fourth member of the group, was convicted in Turkey on terrorism charges and jailed.
During opening arguments in the US trial, Elsheikh's lawyers tried to cast doubt on whether he was one of the "Beatles," saying hostages had difficulty identifying their captors.
"It was horrific and senseless. None of that is in dispute," defense lawyer Ed MacMahon said. "What is in dispute — and what you must decide — is whether Mr. Elsheikh bears any legal responsibility."
- US convicts IS 'Beatles' member
- US cannot take Russia nuclear threat lightly: CIA chief
- Ukraine helicopters strike homes in cross-border attack: Russia
- Stranded seafarers escape Ukraine
- Crippled warship to be towed back to port: Russia
- The Ukrainian refugee crisis is a women’s crisis
- Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $41bn
- US congratulates new Pakistani PM Sharif
- South African floods claim 341 lives, several thousands affected
- Islamic State 'Beatles' cell member convicted in US of beheading hostages
- US cannot 'take lightly' threat Russia could use nuclear weapons: CIA chief
- Russia says Ukraine helicopters strike homes in cross-border attack
- Stranded seafarers escape Ukraine, others trapped: ILO
- Vietnam arrests deputy foreign minister in bribery case
Most Read
- RAB warns Eid shoppers to avoid 15 'mugging hotspots' in Dhaka
- Bangladesh railway workers call off strike on govt assurances
- Bangla New Year festivities set to begin with traditional zeal after pandemic break
- Return of Mongol Shobhajatra brings fresh fervour to Bangla New Year festivities
- Russia says ammunition blast damages flagship of Black Sea fleet: Interfax
- Pressure to remove news: US report highlights case against bdnews24.com
- Russia warns of Baltic nuclear deployment if NATO admits Sweden and Finland
- Russia says crippled warship to be towed back to port, as Ukraine claims missile hit
- Journalist shot dead at border in Cumilla
- 57,856 devotees from Bangladesh can travel for Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca this year