US cannot 'take lightly' threat Russia could use nuclear weapons: CIA chief
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Apr 2022 11:31 PM BdST Updated: 14 Apr 2022 11:31 PM BdST
The threat of Russia potentially using tactical or low-yield nuclear weapons in Ukraine cannot be taken lightly, but the CIA has not seen a lot of practical evidence reinforcing that concern, CIA Director William Burns said on Thursday.
In a speech at Georgia Tech, Burns referred to the "potential desperation" and military setbacks that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his government have suffered since moved forces into Ukraine on Feb. 24.
For those reasons, "none of us can take lightly the threat posed by a potential resort to tactical nuclear weapons or low-yield nuclear weapons," Burns said.
That said, despite "rhetorical posturing" by the Kremlin about putting the world's largest nuclear arsenal on high alert, "We haven't seen a lot of practical evidence of the kind of deployments or military dispositions that would reinforce that concern.”
Burns made his comments in response to a question from former US Senator Sam Nunn, a leading arms control advocate, at the end of his first speech since taking the helm of the premier US spy agency in March 2021.
In a wide-ranging address, the former career U.S. diplomat said U.S. spy agencies began last fall collecting "disturbing and detailed" intelligence on a plan by Putin for a "major new invasion" of Ukraine.
Putin has "stewed" in grievance, ambition and insecurity and saw the "window was closing for shaping Ukraine's orientation" away from the West, said Burns, who called the Russian leader an "apostle of payback."
US intelligence has been vital to Ukraine's fight against Russian forces, said Burns, whose diplomatic posts included one as US ambassador to Moscow.
The "crimes" he said those forces committed in the Ukrainian town of Bucha are "horrific."
Russia, which has repeatedly denied targeting civilians since the invasion, has called the accusations Russian forces executed civilians in Bucha while they occupied the town a "monstrous forgery" aimed at denigrating the Russian army.
The Kremlin says it launched a "special military operation" to demilitarise and "liberate" Ukraine from nationalist extremists.
- Ukraine helicopters strike homes in cross-border attack: Russia
- Stranded seafarers escape Ukraine
- Crippled warship to be towed back to port: Russia
- The Ukrainian refugee crisis is a women’s crisis
- Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $41bn
- US congratulates new Pakistani PM Sharif
- Russia warns of nuclear deployment if NATO admits Sweden, Finland
- Flagship of Black Sea fleet badly damaged by blast: Russia
- Russia says Ukraine helicopters strike homes in cross-border attack
- Stranded seafarers escape Ukraine, others trapped: ILO
- Vietnam arrests deputy foreign minister in bribery case
- Singapore finmin gets key party role, seen as PM-in-waiting
- Why no one died when a gunman opened fire on the New York subway
- ‘Down with France’: former colonies in Africa demand a reset
Most Read
- RAB warns Eid shoppers to avoid 15 'mugging hotspots' in Dhaka
- Bangladesh railway workers call off strike on govt assurances
- Bangla New Year festivities set to begin with traditional zeal after pandemic break
- Pressure to remove news: US report highlights case against bdnews24.com
- Return of Mongol Shobhajatra brings fresh fervour to Bangla New Year festivities
- Russia says ammunition blast damages flagship of Black Sea fleet: Interfax
- Suspect in New York subway shooting has been captured, officials say
- Russia warns of Baltic nuclear deployment if NATO admits Sweden and Finland
- Journalist shot dead at border in Cumilla
- 57,856 devotees from Bangladesh can travel for Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca this year