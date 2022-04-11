Austrian leader to meet Putin in Moscow on Monday
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Apr 2022 12:41 AM BdST Updated: 11 Apr 2022 12:41 AM BdST
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday, an Austrian government spokesperson said, in what would be the first face-to-face meeting between Putin and a European Union leader since Russia's Feb 24 invasion of Ukraine.
"I'm going to meet Vladimir #Putin in Moscow tomorrow," Nehammer wrote on Twitter.
"We are militarily neutral, but (have) a clear position on the Russian war of aggression against #Ukraine," he wrote, referring to Austria's position. "It must stop! It needs humanitarian corridors, ceasefire & full investigation of war crimes."
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed to RIA news agency that Putin would be holding talks with Nehammer on Monday.
The planned meeting with the Russian leader follows a trip by Nehammer to Ukraine on Saturday, during which the Austrian chancellor met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Putin has been largely shunned by Western leaders since the start of the conflict, though he met Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in the Kremlin in early March.
Neutral Austria has been providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine as well as helmets and body armour for civilians rather than weapons. Nehammer, a conservative, has been visibly moved by telephone conversations with Zelensky and says he wants to show support.
Nehammer said on Twitter he had briefed other "European partners" regarding his visit to Moscow, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan "and of course also Ukrainian president" Zelensky.
- Zelensky calls for an embargo on Russian oil
- Pro-Russian protesters in Germany outnumbered by Ukraine supporters
- Shehbaz Sharif submits nomination for Pakistan PM
- Indian police hunt gang accused of stealing a bridge
- Boris Johnson visits Kyiv
- Russia shuffles command in Ukraine
- Zelensky meets Johnson in Kyiv
- Ukraine faces hard battle in east: Zelensky
- Austrian leader to meet Putin in Moscow on Monday
- Mother, 85, recalls a desperate struggle to save her daughter in Ukraine
- Zelensky calls for an embargo on Russian oil, saying it pays for the Kremlin’s ‘sense of impunity’
- Biden will speak to India's Modi as US warns India on imports of Russian energy
- Pro-Russian protesters in Germany outnumbered by Ukraine supporters
- Shehbaz Sharif submits nomination for prime minister to Pakistani parliament
Most Read
- Indian police hunt gang accused of stealing a bridge
- Circumstances that led to the arrest of teacher Hriday Mondal
- NATO shifts to providing Ukraine with longer-range weapons to counter expected Russian offensive
- Freed on bail, teacher Mondal hints at rivalry between co-workers over private tuition
- Pakistan's PM Khan ousted in no-confidence vote in parliament
- Former Evaly chairman Shamima hopes for a fresh start, seeks more time and support
- Bangladesh raises minimum Fitra to Tk 75 per person
- A teacher was arrested for discussing distinctions between science and religion. Questions now swirl over the case against him
- Passengers must show NIDs or birth certificates to travel by launch for Eid
- Biden will speak to India's Modi as US warns India on imports of Russian energy