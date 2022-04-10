Zelensky calls for an embargo on Russian oil, saying it pays for the Kremlin’s ‘sense of impunity’
>>Alan Yuhas, The New York Times
Published: 10 Apr 2022 09:24 PM BdST Updated: 10 Apr 2022 09:24 PM BdST
President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine on Saturday night called again for sanctions targeting Russian oil and gas, saying the wealth provided by that business was paying for the Kremlin's war efforts and sustaining its “sense of impunity.”
In his nightly address, Zelensky pushed for “more painful restrictions” on Russia’s cash flows, saying an oil embargo “should be the first step.”
Although the European Union, the United States and other nations have imposed severe sanctions on the Russian government, banks and wealthy people, European nations reliant on Russian energy have resisted cutting themselves off from those imports.
Zelensky’s remarks capped a day of diplomacy that included a visit from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The Ukrainian president renewed the argument over Russia’s gas industry Saturday night.
“Russia can still afford to live in illusions and bring new military forces and new equipment to our land,” Zelensky said. “Oil is one of the two sources of Russian self-confidence, their sense of impunity.”
European leaders approved a ban this week on Russian coal, the imported energy source that would be the easiest to replace. Europe’s largest economy, Germany, is among the states in the bloc most reliant on Russian energy overall, with gas heating 1 out of 2 German homes and powering much of Germany’s export industry.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met this past week with Johnson, who urged his counterpart to shift away from Russian oil. “We are doing all we can, and we are doing a lot,” Scholz said Friday, warning that installing the infrastructure to import gas from other countries would require massive investments.
Johnson met with Zelensky in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv. Zelensky said they had discussed new sanctions against Russia, although he did not describe them.
He framed support for Ukraine as a defense of Europe at large.
“Russian aggression was not intended to be limited to Ukraine alone, to the destruction of our freedom and our lives alone,” Zelensky said. “The whole European project is a target for Russia.”
© 2022 The New York Times Company
- Indian police hunt gang accused of stealing a bridge
- Boris Johnson visits Kyiv
- Russia shuffles command in Ukraine
- Zelensky meets Johnson in Kyiv
- Ukraine faces hard battle in east: Zelensky
- 16 killed in Burkina Faso army base attack
- Ukraine urges civilians to flee
- ‘A new symphony and I am the conductor’: HK leadership candidate
- Shehbaz Sharif submits nomination for prime minister to Pakistani parliament
- Syria gas attack victim, awaiting justice, say impunity fuels war crimes
- Mexico says it does not accept Russian invasion of Ukraine
- An Australia homecoming, mixed with yearning and trepidation
- Mother, 85, recalls a desperate struggle to save her daughter in Ukraine
- Dozens of Ukrainians found in grave near Kyiv as battle looms in east
Most Read
- Indian police hunt gang accused of stealing a bridge
- Pakistan's PM Khan ousted in no-confidence vote in parliament
- Former Evaly chairman Shamima hopes for a fresh start, seeks more time and support
- NATO shifts to providing Ukraine with longer-range weapons to counter expected Russian offensive
- Circumstances that led to the arrest of teacher Hriday Mondal
- Freed on bail, teacher Mondal hints at rivalry between co-workers over private tuition
- A teacher was arrested for discussing distinctions between science and religion. Questions now swirl over the case against him
- Bangladesh raises minimum Fitra to Tk 75 per person
- Russia shuffles command in Ukraine as thousands flee the east
- Spurred by Putin, Russians turn on one another over the war