Russian Nobel Peace laureate Muratov says he was attacked with red paint
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Apr 2022 03:14 PM BdST Updated: 08 Apr 2022 03:14 PM BdST
The Russian co-winner of last year's Nobel Peace Prize, Dmitry Muratov, was attacked on a train with red paint on Thursday, he said, in an apparent protest at his newspaper's coverage of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Muratov's Novaya Gazeta investigative newspaper last week announced it was suspending its online and print activities until the end of what Russia calls its "special operation" in Ukraine after a second warning from the state communications regulator.
Pictures posted by the newspaper on the Telegram messaging app showed Muratov with red paint on his head and clothes and around his sleeping compartment on a Moscow-Samara train.
"They poured oil paint with acetone all over the compartment. Eyes burning badly," the newspaper quoted Muratov as saying.
"Muratov, this is for you from our boys," the post quoted the attacker as saying.
Pressure against liberal Russian media outlets has mounted since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in February, with most mainstream media and state-controlled organisations sticking closely to the language used by the Kremlin to describe the conflict.
Several opposition activists have reported threatening messages painted on the doors of their apartments.
Russia says its "special military operation" in Ukraine is necessary because the United States was using Ukraine to threaten Russia and Moscow had to defend Russian-speaking people in Ukraine from persecution.
Ukraine and critics in Russia have dismissed Kremlin claims of persecution and say Russia is fighting an unprovoked war of aggression. NATO and other Western allies have imposed stiff sanctions on Russia in efforts to put economic pressure on Russia over its invasion.
- Russian Nobel laureate Muratov 'attacked with red paint'
- How US plans to starve Russia's 'war machine'
- Sri Lanka opposition threatens no-confidence motion
- Azov fighter video overshadows Zelensky's address to Greek lawmakers
- How Germany became Putin’s enabler
- Pelosi, other lawmakers contract COVID
- Giving birth amid chaos in Ukraine
- West moves to curb Russia coal and trade
- 'Tip of the iceberg': Taiwan's spy catchers hunt Chinese poachers of chip talent
- Russian Nobel Peace laureate Muratov says he was attacked with red paint
- Azov fighter video overshadows Zelensky's address to Greek lawmakers
- Sri Lanka opposition threatens no-confidence motion, industry warns of 'fall off precipice'
- How Germany became Putin’s enabler
- How the US plans to starve Russia's 'war machine'
Most Read
- Video appears to show Ukrainian troops killing captured Russian soldiers
- No need for volunteers from Bangladesh to join Ukraine ‘operation’: Russian Embassy
- In Dhaka, a fresh influx of private cars heightens traffic mayhem
- Pakistan's top court rules against Imran Khan, bringing his ouster closer
- Padma bridge tolls will outweigh construction cost: finance minister
- Cannabis for better sex? Here’s what the science says
- Evaly Chairman Shamima released from Kashimpur jail on bail
- Prof Taher murder: SC upholds death sentences for two convicts
- Questions abound as Bangladesh science teacher arrested for ‘hurting religious feelings’
- Padma Bridge will open around the end of 2022, says Hasina