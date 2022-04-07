What Russian coal means to Europe

Deliberations over the ban Wednesday were extended by a day, appearing to reflect the challenges of the measures. If approved, the sanctions would be the harshest enforced by the bloc since President Vladimir Putin of Russia launched the invasion six weeks ago.

Imports from Russia accounted for 47% of coal coming into the EU, according to the EU's statistics office, Eurostat, making the country the most important supplier of the fuel. That amounts to 4 billion euros worth of coal annually, Ursula von der Leyen, the EU president, said.

Each member state has different energy needs, and among those most dependent on Russian energy overall is Germany, the bloc’s largest economy. Roughly half of all coal that Germany imports comes from Russia, last year totalling 2.2 billion euros, according to government figures. Most is used to generate electricity and power Germany’s steel industry.

Lignite, or brown coal, the only fossil fuel that is still mined in Germany, is also burned to generate power. It is also the dirtiest, lending urgency to efforts to cease burning coal. But 2021 proved to be less windy than expected, a blow to the country’s wind power, and led to a nearly 5% increase in coal-generated power for the year.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government had laid out plans last year for the country to quit coal by the start of the next decade, and in the past month, the vice chancellor and economy minister, Robert Habeck, has said that Germany would aim to wean itself off Russian coal by the end of the summer.

“How we will carry out a coal embargo is well prepared,” Habeck said Wednesday.

Poland is the EU country that still relies most heavily on coal; it accounts for more than 12% of its overall energy needs, especially heating and power. While much of Poland’s coal is mined domestically, roughly 20% was imported from Russia last year.

Last month, Poland’s prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, proposed legislation to ban imports of coal from Russia.

© 2022 The New York Times Company