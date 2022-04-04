Ukrainian president says Russian actions in Ukraine make negotiations harder
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Apr 2022 08:03 PM BdST Updated: 04 Apr 2022 08:03 PM BdST
President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday it had become harder for Ukraine to negotiate with Russia since Kyiv became aware of the scale of alleged atrocities carried out by Russian troops in Ukraine.
Zelensky spoke on national television from the town of Bucha in the Kyiv region, where tied bodies shot at close range, a mass grave and other signs of executions have been found in territory retaken from Russian troops.
The Kremlin has denied any accusations related to the killing of civilians in Bucha.
"These are war crimes and will be recognised by the world as genocide," Zelensky said, wearing body armour and surrounded by military personnel.
"It's very difficult to talk when you see what they've done here," he said. "The longer the Russian Federation drags out the meeting process, the worse it is for them and for this situation and for this war."
"We know of thousands of people killed and tortured, with severed limbs, raped women and murdered children," he said.
Russia denies targeting civilians since invading Ukraine on Feb 24 in what it calls a "special military operation" aimed at demilitarising and "denazifying" Ukraine. Ukraine says it was invaded without provocation.
The destruction and civilian deaths in Bucha looks set to galvanise the United States and Europe into additional sanctions against Moscow, with officials raising the prospect of restrictions on Russia's energy exports.
- Russia maintains gas deliveries amid fresh sanctions threat
- Ex-US Marine sent to Russian prison hospital
- Sri Lanka president drops brother as finance minister
- Russia says Bucha footage 'ordered' to blame Russia
- Orban scores crushing win in Hungary polls
- 6 die in Sacramento shooting
- Sri Lankan ministers resign amid economic crisis
- Taliban take on a treacherous, avalanche-prone pass
- Strikes, inflation, now war: uncertainty escalates for Europe’s travel season
- Thai airline's April Fool's tweet prompts royal insult complaint to police
- Village leader and family found buried in shallow grave outside Ukrainian capital
- Kremlin condemns Polish comments on readiness to host nuclear weapons
- Indonesian court sentences teacher to death for raping 13 students
- Russia maintains gas deliveries as Europe considers fresh sanctions
Most Read
- Glitch at Bibiyana gas field hits supply to Dhaka, disrupting Ramadan cooking
- Ramadan moon sighted, Muslims in Bangladesh to begin fasting on Sunday
- Fresh turmoil for Pakistan as PM Khan dodges ouster, opposition vows fight
- Police take constable into custody for harassing a college teacher
- Police unable to identify harasser who targeted Dhaka teacher for wearing an adornment on forehead
- Ukraine is the first real World War
- Sri Lanka's president drops brother as finance minister in crisis shake-up
- Six dead, ten injured, in early morning shooting in downtown Sacramento
- Police constable suspended for ‘harassing’ college teacher in Dhaka
- In Ukraine’s Bucha, Russian forces faced a ‘harsh awakening’