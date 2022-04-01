Mid-air collision of S Korean trainer planes kills three
Published: 01 Apr 2022
Two aircraft of South Korea's air force collided in mid-air on Friday during a training exercise, killing three pilots, with a fourth missing in the rare incident, authorities said.
More than 30 firefighters and rescuers have begun a search at the crash site, the Yonhap news agency said, citing fire officials.
The crash happened about 6 km (3.7 miles) south of the KT-1 airplanes' base in the southeastern city of Sacheon, at about 1:37 pm (0437 GMT), the air force said.
"Despite their attempts at an emergency escape, three pilots died and one remains missing," it said in a statement, adding that it had formed a team to determine the cause of the accident and damage.
The KT-1 is a single-engine basic trainer and light attack aircraft jointly built by the state-run Agency for Defense Development and a contractor, Korea Aerospace Industries.
